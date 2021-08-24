Log in
    875   BMG2162U1229

CHINA FINANCE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(875)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Finance Investment : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION EXTENSION OF LONG STOP DATE

08/24/2021 | 04:54am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

China Finance Investment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 08:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 329 M 42,2 M 42,2 M
Net income 2020 -68,1 M -8,74 M -8,74 M
Net Debt 2020 249 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 671 M 86,1 M 86,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,0%
Technical analysis trends CHINA FINANCE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yu Hao Lin Chairman
Shao Hua Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Rou Xiang Zhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Yang Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA FINANCE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED94.74%86
CORTEVA, INC.8.34%30 799
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-26.88%13 108
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-24.68%3 977
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-3.79%3 220
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED14.96%1 594