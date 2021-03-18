Log in
China Finance Investment : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 8 APRIL 2021 (OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

03/18/2021 | 06:26am EDT
CHINA FINANCE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷ږછҳ༟ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 875)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 8 APRIL 2021 (OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF)

I/We (note 1)

of being holder(s) of (note 2) shares of HK$0.01 each in the capital of China Finance Investment Holdings Limited (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT the Chairman of the meeting (note 3) or of

as my/our proxy to act for me/us at the General Meeting of the Company, to be held at Flat EFG, 26/F., Nuode Financial Centre, No. 1006 Fuzhong 3rd Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, China on Thursday, 8 April 2021 at 11:30 a.m. or any adjournment thereof, and in particular (but without limitation) at such meeting (or any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice convening the said meeting as indicated below, or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION (note 4)

FOR (note 4)

AGAINST (note 4)

To approve the Subscription Agreement, the allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares and the transaction contemplated thereunder (note 10)

Date this day of 2021

Signature (note 5)

Notes:

  • 1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

  • 2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which the proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all those shares in the Company registered in your name(s).

  • 3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, strike out the words "the Chairman of the meeting" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT.

  • 4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick either box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than that referred to in the notice convening the meeting.

  • 5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

  • 6. In order to be valid, this form of proxy duly completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed hereon together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof must be delivered to the office of the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited of Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

  • 7. In case of joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the meeting personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such shares shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.

  • 8. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person to represent you.

  • 9. Completion and deposit of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting in person if you so wish.

  • 10. The full text of the above proposed resolution appears in the notice of the meeting.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the meeting (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing to the Company or Tricor Tengis Limited at the above address for the attention of Privacy Compliance Officer.

Disclaimer

China Finance Investment Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 10:25:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 311 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net income 2019 -59,6 M -7,67 M -7,67 M
Net Debt 2019 260 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,26x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 366 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart CHINA FINANCE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Finance Investment Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA FINANCE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yu Hao Lin Chairman
Shao Hua Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Rou Xiang Zhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Yang Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Jing Diao Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA FINANCE INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED27.37%53
CORTEVA, INC.22.06%34 844
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-4.77%16 755
QL RESOURCES BERHAD6.03%3 584
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-6.19%2 006
PT JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK27.30%1 501
