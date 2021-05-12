China Financial Leasing : LAPSE OF MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA FINANCIAL LEASING GROUP LIMITED

中 國 金 融 租 賃 集 團 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2312)

LAPSE OF MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO

THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION

This announcement is made by China Financial Leasing Group Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 13 November 2020, (the "Announcement") regarding the memorandum of understanding in relation to the proposed acquisition. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement and unless defined otherwise.

The Board wishes to announce that as no Formal Agreement has been entered into between the Group and the Potential Vendor during the Exclusivity Period nor there be an agreement reached in extending the date of entering into the Formal Agreement, the MOU has automatically lapsed and ceased to has any effect. The Board is of the view that the lapse of the MOU does not have any material impact on the operations or financial position of the Group.

For and on behalf of the Board

CHINA FINANCIAL LEASING GROUP LIMITED

Liu Hailong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Chiu Wai Lap and Mr. Lui Cheuk Hang Henri as executive Directors, Mr. Liu Hailong (Chairman), Mr. Liu Yang (Vice Chairman) and Mr. Xiao Shen as non-executive Directors, Mr. Wang Ruiyang, Mr. Lam Wai Tsin and Mr. Luk Chi Shing as independent non- executive Directors.