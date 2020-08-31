China Financial Services : CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Financial Services Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Fang Feiyue has been appointed as a non- executive director of the Company with effect from 31 August 2020.

The biographical details of Mr. Fang Feiyue is set out below:

Mr. Fang Feiyue（方飛躍）, aged 54, has extensive and in-depth experience in corporate management and investment. He holds a Bachelor Degree from Hohai University.

Mr. Fang is currently the General Manager's Assistant in Charge and the Manager of the Investment Department of Beijing Wanfang Co., Ltd. ("Wanfang")（北京萬方有限公司）. Mr. Fang has rich experience in retail, and used to manage well-known chain convenience stores and processed food companies.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Fang Feiyue has not been a director of any listed company in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years and does not hold any other position with the Company and its subsidiaries. He does not have any relationship with any other directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Fang has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of 1 year and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Listing Rules and the articles of association of the Company. He is entitled to receive a director's fee of HK$120,000 per annum which is subject to review and a discretionary bonus which is based on the performance of the Company and of Mr. Fang, determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities as well as the prevailing market conditions.

Mr. Fang does not have any interest in any shares or underlying shares of the Company pursuant to Part XV of the SFO.