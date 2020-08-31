Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Financial Services Holdings Limited    605   HK0605002077

CHINA FINANCIAL SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED

(605)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/28
0.155 HKD   -1.27%
04:35aCHINA FINANCIAL SERVICES : Change of non-executive directors
PU
06/09Chinese companies put U.S. listing plans on ice as tensions mount
RE
01/15What's in the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Financial Services : CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 04:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Financial Services Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 605)

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The Board announces that:

  1. Mr. Fang Feiyue has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 31 August 2020;
  2. Mr. Cheung Siu Lam has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 31 August 2020.

1

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Financial Services Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Fang Feiyue has been appointed as a non- executive director of the Company with effect from 31 August 2020.

The biographical details of Mr. Fang Feiyue is set out below:

Mr. Fang Feiyue（方飛躍）, aged 54, has extensive and in-depth experience in corporate management and investment. He holds a Bachelor Degree from Hohai University.

Mr. Fang is currently the General Manager's Assistant in Charge and the Manager of the Investment Department of Beijing Wanfang Co., Ltd. ("Wanfang")（北京萬方有限公司）. Mr. Fang has rich experience in retail, and used to manage well-known chain convenience stores and processed food companies.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Fang Feiyue has not been a director of any listed company in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years and does not hold any other position with the Company and its subsidiaries. He does not have any relationship with any other directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Fang has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of 1 year and is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the Listing Rules and the articles of association of the Company. He is entitled to receive a director's fee of HK$120,000 per annum which is subject to review and a discretionary bonus which is based on the performance of the Company and of Mr. Fang, determined by the Board with reference to his duties and responsibilities as well as the prevailing market conditions.

Mr. Fang does not have any interest in any shares or underlying shares of the Company pursuant to Part XV of the SFO.

2

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information which is disclosable pursuant to any of the requirements under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules, and there are no other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Fang that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to welcome Mr. Fang Feiyue for joining as a member of the Board.

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF MR. CHEUNG SIU LAM

The Board of the Company announces that Mr. Cheung Siu Lam has resigned as a non- executive director of the Company with effect from 31 August 2020 since he wishes to spend more time on his personal life.

Mr. Cheung has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Cheung for his valuable efforts and contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

China Financial Services Holdings Limited

Chung Chin Keung

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 31 August 2020

3

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Luo Rui (Chief Executive Officer)

Madam Guan Xue Ling

Dr. Cheung Chai Hong

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Chan Yuk Ming (Chairman)

Mr. Fang Feiyue

Mr. Dong Yibing

Madam Huang Mei

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Chan Chun Keung

Mr. Chan Wing Fai

Dr. Zhang Xiao Jun

Madam Zhan Lili

4

Disclaimer

China Financial Services Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:34:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHINA FINANCIAL SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:35aCHINA FINANCIAL SERVICES : Change of non-executive directors
PU
06/09Chinese companies put U.S. listing plans on ice as tensions mount
RE
01/15What's in the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal
RE
2019What's in the U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal
RE
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2019NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 777 M 100 M 100 M
Net income 2019 182 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net Debt 2019 910 M 117 M 117 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,61x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 636 M 82,0 M 82,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,57x
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,0%
Chart CHINA FINANCIAL SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Financial Services Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA FINANCIAL SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Rui Luo Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yuk Ming Chan Chairman
Chun Keung Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Xue Ling Guan Executive Director & Vice President
Siu Lam Cheung Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA FINANCIAL SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED-63.10%82
FREDDIE MAC-27.09%7 055
TOKYO CENTURY CORPORATION-7.35%6 285
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-0.14%6 234
BOC AVIATION LIMITED-26.50%5 216
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-29.46%4 215
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group