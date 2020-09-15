China Financial Services : Next Day Disclosure Return

For Main Board listed issuers Next Day Disclosure Return (Equity issuer - changes in issued share capital and/or share buybacks) Name of listed issuer: _China Financial Services Holdings Limited__ Stock code: ____605____ Date submitted: 15 September 2020 Section I must be completed by a listed issuer where there has been a change in its issued share capital which is discloseable pursuant to rule 13.25A of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). Section II must also be completed by a listed issuer where it has made a repurchase of shares which is discloseable under rule 10.06(4)(a). Description of securities: ___Ordinary share________ I. Issued shares as a % of Closing market price % discount/ No. of shares existing number of issued per share of the Issues of shares Issue price per share premium of issue price shares before relevant immediately preceding (Notes 6 and 7) (Notes 1 and 7) to market price share issue business day (Note 7) (Notes 4, 6 and 7) (Note 5) Opening balance as at 4,190,967,347 (Note 2) 10 September 2020 Share repurchase on 15 September 2020 but not yet (996,000) 0.0238% cancelled Closing balance as at 4,190,967,347 (Note 8) 15 September 2020

For Main Board listed issuers II. Purchase report Trading Number of Method of purchase Price per share or highest securities Lowest price paid $ Total paid $ date (Note) price paid $ purchased 15/09/2020 496,000 On the Exchange 0.151 0.151 74,896 15/09/2020 500,000 On the Exchange 0.152 0.152 76,000 996,000 150,896 Total Additional information for issuer whose primary listing is on the Exchange 1. Number of such securities purchased on the Exchange in the year to date (since ordinary (a) 58,342,000 resolution) 2. % of number of shares in issue at time ordinary resolution passed acquired on the Exchange 1.3733 % since date of resolution ( (a) x 100 ) Number of shares in issue 4,248,417,347 We hereby confirm that the repurchases set out in A above which were made on the Exchange were made in accordance with the Listing Rules and that there have been no material changes to the particulars contained in the Explanatory Statement dated 27 April 2020___ which has been filed with the Exchange. We also confirm that any purchases set out in A above which were made on another stock exchange were made in accordance with the domestic rules applying to purchases made on that other exchange. Note to Section II: Please state whether on the Exchange, on another stock exchange (stating the name of the exchange), by private arrangement or by general offer. Submitted by: Mr. Chung Chin Keung___________________ (Name) Title: _Secretary_____________________________________________ (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

