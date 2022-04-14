China Fineblanking Technology : Announcement of CFTC will attend the investor conference call held by SinoPac Securities
04/14/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CHINA FINEBLANKING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/15
Time of announcement
11:05:39
Subject
Announcement of CFTC will attend the investor
conference call held by SinoPac Securities
Date of events
2022/04/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/19
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Invited by SinoPac Securities, the Company
will explain business outlook
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
China Fineblanking Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 03:19:01 UTC.