  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. China Fineblanking Technology Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1586   TW0001586006

CHINA FINEBLANKING TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

(1586)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-13
39.25 TWD   -0.38%
04/14CHINA FINEBLANKING TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of CFTC will attend the investor conference call held by SinoPac Securities
PU
03/16CHINA FINEBLANKING TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Company 12th treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
PU
01/21CHINA FINEBLANKING TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Company record date of the treasury stock transfer to employees
PU
China Fineblanking Technology : Announcement of CFTC will attend the investor conference call held by SinoPac Securities

04/14/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA FINEBLANKING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 11:05:39
Subject 
 Announcement of CFTC will attend the investor
conference call held by SinoPac Securities
Date of events 2022/04/19 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/19
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference call
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
Invited by SinoPac Securities, the Company
will explain business outlook
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

China Fineblanking Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 03:19:01 UTC.


Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 3 177 M 109 M 109 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 1 046
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart CHINA FINEBLANKING TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Fineblanking Technology Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA FINEBLANKING TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 39,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
I Hsiang Huang Chairman & General Manager
I Chuang Chen Head-Finance
Yuan Hung Wang Independent Director
Huang Chin Huang Independent Director
Mei E Tsai Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA FINEBLANKING TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-6.21%110
HP INC.0.72%39 965
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-15.77%35 974
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-1.84%20 126
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-25.56%18 409
NETAPP, INC.-16.96%17 198