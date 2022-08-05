China Fineblanking Technology : Announcement of the Company 13th treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period

Statement

1.Originally prescribed ceiling on total monetary amount of share repurchase (NTD):833,074,175 2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/06/06~2022/08/05 3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):2,000,000 4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):26.46~58.22 5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/06/06~2022/08/04 6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):1,098,000 7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):42,028,487 8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):38.28 9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):4,467,000 10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares (%):5.20 11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase: In the interest of protecting the shareholder rights while considering the share price stability during the repurchase period, the Company adopts the principle of accepting low price and not chasing high price. The Company repurchased the shares in batches based on share price changes. Therefore, the repurchase was not executed in full. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None