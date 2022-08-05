China Fineblanking Technology : Announcement of the Company 13th treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Provided by: CHINA FINEBLANKING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/05
Time of announcement
14:47:20
Subject
Announcement of the Company 13th treasury share
repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
Date of events
2022/08/05
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Originally prescribed ceiling on total monetary
amount of share repurchase (NTD):833,074,175
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/06/06~2022/08/05
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased
(shares):2,000,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):26.46~58.22
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/06/06~2022/08/04
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):1,098,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):42,028,487
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):38.28
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):4,467,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a
percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares (%):5.20
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:
In the interest of protecting the shareholder rights while considering the
share price stability during the repurchase period, the Company adopts
the principle of accepting low price and not chasing high price. The Company
repurchased the shares in batches based on share price changes.
Therefore, the repurchase was not executed in full.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
