  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. China Fineblanking Technology Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1586   TW0001586006

CHINA FINEBLANKING TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

(1586)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-03
37.90 TWD   -0.26%
02:51aCHINA FINEBLANKING TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the Company 13th treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
PU
06/02CHINA FINEBLANKING TECHNOLOGY : The Company repurchases its own Company common stock for the thirteenth time
PU
06/02China Fineblanking Technology Co.,Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 2,000,000 shares, representing 2.33% for TWD 833.07 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Fineblanking Technology : Announcement of the Company 13th treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA FINEBLANKING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 14:47:20
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company 13th treasury share
repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
Date of events 2022/08/05 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Originally prescribed ceiling on total monetary
amount of share repurchase (NTD):833,074,175
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/06/06~2022/08/05
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased
(shares):2,000,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):26.46~58.22
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/06/06~2022/08/04
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):1,098,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):42,028,487
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):38.28
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):4,467,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a
percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares (%):5.20
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:
In the interest of protecting the shareholder rights while considering the
share price stability during the repurchase period, the Company adopts
the principle of accepting low price and not chasing high price. The Company
repurchased the shares in batches based on share price changes.
Therefore, the repurchase was not executed in full.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

China Fineblanking Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 640 M - -
Net income 2021 108 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
Yield 2021 1,55%
Capitalization 3 126 M 104 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,03x
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 046
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart CHINA FINEBLANKING TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Fineblanking Technology Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA FINEBLANKING TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
I Hsiang Huang Chairman & General Manager
I Chuang Chen Head-Finance
Yuan Hung Wang Independent Director
Huang Chin Huang Independent Director
Mei E Tsai Independent Director
