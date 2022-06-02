China Fineblanking Technology : The Company repurchases its own Company common stock for the thirteenth time

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/02 2.Purpose of the share repurchase:To transfer shares to employees 3.Type of shares to be repurchased:Common shares 4.Ceiling on total monetary amount of share repurchase (NTD):833,074,175 5.Scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/06/06~2022/08/05 6.No.of shares to be repurchased (shares):2,000,000 7.Repurchase price range (NTD):$ 26.46-$ 58.22per share, repurchase to continue if the share price is below the minimum price 8.Method for the repurchase:To repurchase in the open market 9.Shares to be repurchased as a percentage of total issued shares of the company (%):2.33 10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held at the time of reporting (shares):3,369,000 11.Status of repurchases within three years prior to the time of reporting: (1) Actual repurchase period: 2022/01/20 ~ 2022/03/10 Expected repurchase volume (shares): 2,000,000 Actual repurchase volume (shares): 1,020,000 Execution (% of actual volume out of expected volume): 51% (2) Actual repurchase period: 2021/05/14 ~ 2021/07/12 Expected repurchase volume (shares): 3,000,000 Actual repurchase volume (shares): 2,349,000 Execution (% of actual volume out of expected volume): 78% (3) Actual repurchase period: 2020/03/20 ~ 2020/05/18 Expected repurchase volume (shares): 3,000,000 Actual repurchase volume (shares): 1,500,000 Execution (% of actual volume out of expected volume): 50% 12.Status of repurchases that have been reported but not yet completed: (1) The 12th time to declare buying back 2,000,000 shares, but in order to protect the shareholders' equity, and considering that the stock price is stable during the repurchase period, the Company adopts the principle of accepting low price and not chasing high price. The Company bought back by batches depending on the changes in the stock price. Therefore, the execution has not been completed. Actually 1,020,000 shares were bought back. (2) The 11th time to declare buying back 3,000,000 shares, but in order to protect the shareholders' equity, and considering that the stock price is stable during the repurchase period, the Company adopts the principle of accepting low price and not chasing high price. The Company bought back by batches depending on the changes in the stock price. Therefore, the execution has not been completed. Actually 2,349,000 shares were bought back. (3) The 10th time to declare buying back 3,000,000 shares, but in order to protect the shareholders' equity, and considering that the stock price is stable during the repurchase period, the Company adopts the principle of accepting low price and not chasing high price. The Company bought back by batches depending on the changes in the stock price. Therefore, the execution has not been completed. Actually 1,500,000 shares were bought back. 13.Minutes of the board of directors meeting that resolved for the share repurchase: The Board of Directors resolved to repurchase the Company's common stocks (1)Purpose of the share repurchase: To transfer shares to employees (2)Expected repurchase period: 2022/06/06~2022/08/05 (3)Expected repurchase volume (shares): 2,000,000 shares (4)Expected repurchase price range: NT$ 26.46to NT$ 58.22. However, if the Company's share price is lower than the specified price lower limit, it will continue to execute the purchase of the Company's shares. 14.The Rules for Transfer of Shares set forth in Article 10 of the Regulations Governing Share Repurchase by TWSE-listed and TPEx-Listed Companies: In accordance with this rule, the shares which have been bought back can be transferred to the Company's employees at one time or at several times within five years from the first date the shares have been bought back. The shares which have been bought back shall be transferred to the employees at the average price of the actual price of buying back. In the event that the Company has increased its paid-up and outstanding common shares, the per share as provided in the proceeding can be adjusted in proportion to the said increasing ratio in shares. 15.The Rules for Conversion of Shares or the Rules for Subscription of Shares set forth in Article 11 of the Regulations Governing Share Repurchase by TWSE-listed and TPEx-Listed Companies:NA 16.Declaration that the financial status of the company has been considered by the board of directors, and that its capital maintenance will not be affected: The Board acknowledged that the shares to be repurchased are 2.33% of the Company outstanding shares only. Given that the proceeds needed to complete the repurchase program are 5.3% of the Company's total current assets only, the Board has factored the Company's current financial position and concluded that there is no material impact on the Company's capital maintenance from the aforementioned repurchase program. 17.Appraisal or opinion by a CPA or securities underwriter about the reasonableness of the share repurchase price: Securities underwriter consider the buyback of these common shares in the stated price range is reasonable and will not have a material impact on CFTC's financial structure, book value per share, earnings per share, return on equity, quick ratio, current ratio and cash flow. 18.Any other matters stipulated by the SFB:None