China First Capital : INSIDER INFORMATION - MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO POSSIBLE SALE OF EQUITY INTEREST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA FIRST CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

中國首控集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1269)

INSIDER INFORMATION

MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

IN RELATION TO POSSIBLE SALE OF EQUITY INTEREST

This announcement is made by the Company pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the SFO.

The Board is pleased to announce that, on 23 September 2020 (after trading hours), the Company and the Purchaser entered into the MOU indicating their intentions to enter into the Definitive Agreement in respect of the possible sale of equity interest in the Target Company of 50% or more during the Exclusivity Period.

The Possible Sale is subject to the entering into of the Definitive Agreement by the Company and the Purchaser and may be conditional upon the fulfilment of conditions precedent to the Definitive Agreement (including obtaining necessary regulatory approval in relation to the change of shareholder of the Target Company). The Possible Sale therefore may or may not proceed. The Company will publish an announcement in compliance with the Listing Rules as when and appropriate. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

