MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China First Capital Group Limited

CHINA FIRST CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

(1269)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China First Capital : INSIDE INFORMATION - ADJOURNMENT OF HEARING OF THE WINDING UP PETITION

04/16/2021 | 08:30am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA FIRST CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

中國首控集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1269)

INSIDE INFORMATION

ADJOURNMENT OF HEARING OF THE WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by China First Capital Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of the Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 September 2020, 23 December 2020, 28 December 2020 and 8 February 2021 (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless the context otherwise specified, shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 8 February 2021, the hearing of the Petition was scheduled to be held on 19 April 2021.

The judge of the High Court has ordered that the hearing of the Petition be adjourned to 19 July 2021.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China First Capital Group Limited

Wilson Sea

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 16 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Wilson Sea, Mr. Zhao Zhijun and Dr. Zhu Huanqiang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chu Kin Wang, Peleus, Dr. Du Xiaotang and Mr. Loo Cheng Guan.

Disclaimer

CFCG - China First Capital Group Ltd. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 12:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 361 M 209 M 209 M
Net income 2020 -374 M -57,3 M -57,3 M
Net Debt 2020 1 450 M 222 M 222 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,32x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 295 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
EV / Sales 2020 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 611
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart CHINA FIRST CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China First Capital Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA FIRST CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zhi Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Huan Qiang Zhu Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hui Wang Chief Financial Officer
Wilson Sea Chairman
Chang Liu Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA FIRST CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED-40.17%45
DENSO CORPORATION18.06%51 606
APTIV PLC8.86%38 362
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.30.20%28 179
CONTINENTAL AG-5.78%27 338
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD20.74%25 506
