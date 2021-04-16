China First Capital : INSIDE INFORMATION - ADJOURNMENT OF HEARING OF THE WINDING UP PETITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA FIRST CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

中國首控集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1269)

INSIDE INFORMATION

ADJOURNMENT OF HEARING OF THE WINDING UP PETITION

This announcement is made by China First Capital Group Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of the Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 30 September 2020, 23 December 2020, 28 December 2020 and 8 February 2021 (the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless the context otherwise specified, shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 8 February 2021, the hearing of the Petition was scheduled to be held on 19 April 2021.

The judge of the High Court has ordered that the hearing of the Petition be adjourned to 19 July 2021.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China First Capital Group Limited

Wilson Sea

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 16 April 2021