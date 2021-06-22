General Announcement::Update on Chapter 11 Proceedings before the US Bankruptcy Court

CHINA FISHERY GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)

Update on Chapter 11 Proceedings before the US Bankruptcy Court

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Fishery Group Limited (the "Company") wishes to provide an update on Chapter 11 proceedings currently before the United States Bankruptcy Court in New York. Reference is made to the Board's announcement of 19 March 2021 concerning a Disclosure Statement and Chapter 11 Plan (the "Plan") filed in the US Bankruptcy Court by two creditors of China Fishery Group (the "Group"), Burlington Loan Management DAC and Monarch Alternative Capital LP (the "Creditor Plan Proponents").

In line with the previous announcement, management has reviewed the Plan in detail. The review has shown that there would be little value flowing to creditors or shareholders of the Company or its subsidiaries other than to the Club Loan and CFG bondholder creditors who are parties to the Restructuring Support Agreement ("RSA") and holders of the Bank of America and Standard Chartered claims. Accordingly, management engaged the Creditor Plan Proponents and the Chapter 11 trustee in discussions, in an effort to secure funding that could be distributed to the remaining creditors, and potentially shareholders, outside of the Club Loan and bondholder creditor groups.

After several weeks of intense negotiations, a Global Settlement Agreement (the "Agreement") has been signed between the Creditor Plan Proponents, the Chapter 11 debtors (the "Debtors") and non-debtor affiliates, and filed with the US Bankruptcy Court on 3 June 2021, and approved on 10 June 2021. The Creditor Plan Proponents have attached the Agreement to a revised version of the Plan (the "Confirmed Plan") which was confirmed at a hearing on 10 June 2021 in the US Bankruptcy Court. A copy of the Confirmed Plan is attached to this announcement. In accordance with the terms of the Confirmed Plan, the Chapter 11 trustee will be discharged as soon as reasonably practicable after 23 June 2021.

The Agreement

The Agreement is intended to achieve the purpose of ensuring that there are some funds available for distribution to creditors and Company shareholders under a Chapter 11 restructuring plan to be filed shortly.

The Agreement is complex and the implementation of the Agreement is subject to terms contained therein and applicable laws and regulations. A brief summary of the key provisions of the Agreement is as follows :

1