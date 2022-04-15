China Food and Beverage : Company Information Statement

•

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

China Food and Beverage Company

26 Grosvenor Street, Mayfair, London, United Kingdom W1K 4QW

Phone: +44 (0) 20 7355 3525

Email:info@chiftech.com

SIC Code: 737

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 23,257,195

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 20,657,195

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 19,190,540

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes: ☒

No: ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes: ☐

No: ☒

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes: ☐

No: ☒

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

(ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

(iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1)Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

The Company was incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada as Logos Scientific, Inc. on November 6, 1981. In May 1992, the Company changed its name to Logos International, Inc. In October 1995, the Company changed its name to OMAP Holdings Incorporated. In March 1997, the Company changed its name to its current name, China Food and Beverage Company.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

November 6, 1981

ColoradoActive and in Good StandingFormerly a Nevada corporationConverted on

December 2, 2019

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

On May 16, 2021, the Company signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire 80% of the shares of Moshn Life Tech Incorporated, a Canada corporation. Moshn Life Tech is an on-demand streaming fitness platform. The proposed purchase price is 8 million shares of the Company's common stock, plus $50,000.00 in cash.

None.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

26 Grosvenor Street, Mayfair, London, United Kingdom W1K 4QW

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: ☐

No: ☒

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

None

2)Security Information

Trading symbol: CHIF Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 169374105 OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3 February 2021)

Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:

Number of shares in the Public Float2: Total number of shareholders of record:

$0.001

100,000,000 as of date: December 31, 2021

23,257,195 as of date: December 31, 2021

2,351,761 as of date: December 31, 2021

240

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:

Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:

Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:Transfer Agent

Name: Signature Stock Transfer Inc. Phone: (972) 612-4120

Email:jason@signaturestocktransfer.comAddress: 14673 Midway Road, Suite #220 Addison, Texas 75001

as of date: December 31, 2021

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒

No: ☐

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: Opening Balance Date January 1, 2019 Common: 18,490,540 Preferred: 0 *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Date of Transaction Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury) Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled) Class of Securities Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance Were the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No) Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) -OR-Nature of Services Provided Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing. Exemption or Registration Type. September 3, 2021 New Issuance 100,000 Commo n Stock $0.23 Yes One Eyed Jack Enterprises LLC Hilary Marx, Managing Partner Consulting Services Restricte d 4 (2) Exemptio n September 2, 2021 New Issuance 2,000,00 0 Commo n Stock $0.19 Yes Stephen J. Posner Consulting Services Restricte d 4 (2) Exemptio n August 18, 2021 New Issuance 1,016,65 5 Commo n Stock $0.33 No M.C. Soo Consulting Services Restricte d 4 (2) Exemptio n March 22, 2021 New Issuance 250,000 Commo n Stock $2.00 No Jeff Au Consulting Services Restricte d 4 (2) Exemptio n March 5, 2021 New Issuance 500,000 Commo n Stock $2.50 Yes Marcel Aronheim Consulting Services Restricte d 4 (2) Exemptio n March 5, 2021 New Issuance 200,000 Commo n Stock $2.50 Yes Stephen J. Posner Cash Restricte d 4 (2) Exemptio n January 25, 2019 New Issuance 200,000 Commo n Stock $0.06 No Dingzheng Jin Business Consulting Services Restricte d 4 (2) Exemptio n

January 25, New 500,000 Commo Fuyuan Business Restricte 4 (2) 2019 Issuance n Stock Zhang Consulting d Exemptio Services n $0.06

No

Shares Outstanding on Date of This Report

Date: December 31, 2021

Ending Balance: Common: 23,257,195 Preferred: 0

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2020, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2018 through September 30, 2020 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

B. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☒

Date of Note Issuance Outstanding Balance ($) Principal Amount at Issuance ($) Interest Accrued ($) Maturity Date Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing mechanism for determining conversion of instrument to shares) Name of Noteholder (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed). Reason for Issuance (e.g. Loan, Services, etc.)

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

4)Financial Statements

A. The following financial statements were prepared in accordance with:

☒ U.S. GAAP

☐ IFRS