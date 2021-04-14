China Foods : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made by China Foods Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

PROPOSED CHANGE OF AUDITOR

COFCO Corporation ("COFCO"), the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, is a central state-owned enterprise regulated by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of the People's Republic of China ("SASAC"). Under the relevant requirements of the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China and SASAC, there are certain limits to the number of years for which an accounting firm may continuously undertake financial auditing work in respect of a central state-owned enterprise and its subsidiaries. Due to the relevant requirements, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP (Special General Partnership) can no longer serve as the auditor for COFCO since 2021, and shall be changed.

As the Company is a subsidiary of COFCO and therefore Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu ("Deloitte") will not be re-appointed upon its retirement as the auditor of the Company at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company (the "Annual General Meeting").

Company (the "Board") has resolved to propose to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Company's auditor for the year 2021 following the retirement of Deloitte, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the Annual General Meeting.

