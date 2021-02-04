Log in
China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd.    600340

CHINA FORTUNE LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(600340)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Fortune Land Development : Ping An Insurance faces $8 bln exposure in indebted China Fortune Land

02/04/2021 | 01:25am EST
BEIJING, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China said it has a total exposure of 54 billion yuan ($8.4 billion) in China Fortune Land Development Co as the indebted property developer faces mounting default pressure.

Ping An Co-CEO Xie Yonglin told an earnings conference on Thursday that the company was now leading a creditor committee handling the debts in China Fortune Land, in which the company has a 25% stake.

Over the years, China's biggest insurer has invested some 18 billion yuan in the equities of China Fortune Land Development and 36 billion yuan in its debts, said Xie. Those investments are part of Ping An's 8-trillion-yuan investment portfolio, he added.

Chinese authorities have since 2016 sought to limit lending to the over-leveraged property sector to prevent systemic risks. Regulators outlined borrowing caps known as the three red lines last August while the central bank in December also introduced caps on property loans granted by banks.

China Fortune Land's operations are facing some challenges including a tight regulatory environment which is affecting payment collection, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the company's aggressive expansion, said Xie.

The company said in a statement on Monday it had missed payment of principal and interest totalling $813 million.

($1 = 6.4582 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Zhang YanKevin Huang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA FORTUNE LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. -2.38% 9.45 End-of-day quote.-26.91%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.07% 6.4574 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
Financials
Sales 2020 109 B 16 845 M 16 845 M
Net income 2020 14 075 M 2 179 M 2 179 M
Net Debt 2020 161 B 24 867 M 24 867 M
P/E ratio 2020 2,06x
Yield 2020 12,4%
Capitalization 36 985 M 5 725 M 5 727 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart CHINA FORTUNE LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA FORTUNE LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,16 CNY
Last Close Price 9,45 CNY
Spread / Highest target 339%
Spread / Average Target 103%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiang Dong Wu Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jing Meng Co-President & Director
Wen Xue Wang Chairman
Dong Juan Chang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhong Bing Wu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA FORTUNE LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-26.91%5 725
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED6.00%39 627
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.59%32 447
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-3.59%28 381
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-13.43%26 036
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-13.02%25 491
