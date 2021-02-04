China Fortune Land Development : Ping An Insurance faces $8 bln exposure in indebted China Fortune Land

BEIJING, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of
China said it has a total exposure of 54
billion yuan ($8.4 billion) in China Fortune Land Development Co
as the indebted property developer faces mounting
default pressure.
Ping An Co-CEO Xie Yonglin told an earnings conference on
Thursday that the company was now leading a creditor committee
handling the debts in China Fortune Land, in which the company
has a 25% stake.
Over the years, China's biggest insurer has invested some 18
billion yuan in the equities of China Fortune Land Development
and 36 billion yuan in its debts, said Xie. Those investments
are part of Ping An's 8-trillion-yuan investment portfolio, he
added.
Chinese authorities have since 2016 sought to limit lending
to the over-leveraged property sector to prevent systemic risks.
Regulators outlined borrowing caps known as the three red
lines last August while the central bank in December also
introduced caps on property loans granted by banks.
China Fortune Land's operations are facing some challenges
including a tight regulatory environment which is affecting
payment collection, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and
the company's aggressive expansion, said Xie.
The company said in a statement on Monday it had missed
payment of principal and interest totalling $813 million.
($1 = 6.4582 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Zhang YanKevin Huang and Ryan Woo; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)