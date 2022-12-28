China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges

SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
fell on Thursday in thin turnover, tracking global market
weakness, as worries grow that surging infections in China could
trigger fresh outbreaks elsewhere after Beijing dropped
zero-COVID policy and reopened economy.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4% to
3,855.24 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 0.3% to 3,077.80 points. In Hong Kong, the
Hang Seng index dropped 1.1%.
** China dismantled its strict zero-COVID policy this month,
sending domestic infections soaring, and leaving its fragile
health system overwhelmed.
** The re-opening raises the prospect of Chinese tourists
returning to shopping streets around the world. The United
States, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan said they would require
COVID-19 tests for travellers from China.
** Market participants are having their eyes on the
reopening of China, which could "drive near-term volatility in
leading to knock-on virus surges across the globe", financial
adviser IG Asia Pte Ltd wrote in a note on Thursday. "Higher
risks may come in the form of new variants' resistance to
current vaccines."
** Reflecting the gloomy mood, the Global Investor
Confidence Index fell in December to the lowest level since the
start of the pandemic, according to the results published by
State Street Global Markets on Thursday.
** China's energy and financial shares
fell sharply, while healthcare stocks rose.
** Chinese developers listed in China
and Hong Kong also declined.
** But shares in China Fortune Land Development Co
jumped as much as 6%, after agreeing to sell four
property units for 12.4 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) as part of a
debt restructuring.
** Shares of Chinese video game companies also
rose, after regulators granted publishing licences to 45 foreign
games for release in the country, marking an end of Beijing's
crackdown on the sector.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)