    600340   CNE000001GG8

CHINA FORTUNE LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(600340)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
2.520 CNY   -0.79%
China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges
RE
Shares of china fortune land development jump 5% after agreeing…
RE
China Fortune Land sells property units to CR Land in debt restructuring
RE
China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges

12/28/2022 | 11:52pm EST
SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday in thin turnover, tracking global market weakness, as worries grow that surging infections in China could trigger fresh outbreaks elsewhere after Beijing dropped zero-COVID policy and reopened economy.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.4% to 3,855.24 points by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,077.80 points. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.1%.

** China dismantled its strict zero-COVID policy this month, sending domestic infections soaring, and leaving its fragile health system overwhelmed.

** The re-opening raises the prospect of Chinese tourists returning to shopping streets around the world. The United States, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan said they would require COVID-19 tests for travellers from China.

** Market participants are having their eyes on the reopening of China, which could "drive near-term volatility in leading to knock-on virus surges across the globe", financial adviser IG Asia Pte Ltd wrote in a note on Thursday. "Higher risks may come in the form of new variants' resistance to current vaccines."

** Reflecting the gloomy mood, the Global Investor Confidence Index fell in December to the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, according to the results published by State Street Global Markets on Thursday.

** China's energy and financial shares fell sharply, while healthcare stocks rose.

** Chinese developers listed in China and Hong Kong also declined.

** But shares in China Fortune Land Development Co jumped as much as 6%, after agreeing to sell four property units for 12.4 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) as part of a debt restructuring.

** Shares of Chinese video game companies also rose, after regulators granted publishing licences to 45 foreign games for release in the country, marking an end of Beijing's crackdown on the sector. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA FORTUNE LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. -0.79% 2.52 End-of-day quote.-30.00%
HECKLER & KOCH AG 0.82% 123 Real-time Quote.28.42%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.21% 505.454 Real-time Quote.-31.32%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX -0.36% 3529.1 Real-time Quote.-20.85%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX -0.72% 3419.59 Real-time Quote.-17.88%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.26% 6.97602 Delayed Quote.9.60%
All news about CHINA FORTUNE LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
12/26China Fortune Land Development to Sell Assets For 999 Million Yuan to Fund Housing Proj..
MT
12/09China Fortune Land Selling Assets for 693 Million Yuan to Fund Real Estate Projects
MT
12/01China Fortune Land Explores Share Sale After China Lifts Ban; Shares Up 4%
MT
12/01China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd. announced a financing transaction
CI
10/28China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months E..
CI
08/30China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year End..
CI
07/06China Fortune Land to Complete Debt Restructuring by 2023
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA FORTUNE LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 43 181 M 6 189 M 6 189 M
Net income 2021 -39 030 M -5 594 M -5 594 M
Net Debt 2021 167 B 23 886 M 23 886 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 811 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
EV / Sales 2021 4,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart CHINA FORTUNE LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHINA FORTUNE LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,52
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jing Meng President & Director
Hong Jing Zhao Co-President
Zhong Jian Chief Financial Officer
Wen Xue Wang Director
Dong Juan Chang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA FORTUNE LAND DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-30.00%1 421
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED11.95%39 343
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.47%32 227
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.11.32%28 836
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.66%26 246
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.83%22 228