China Galaxy Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that due to the adjustment of work arrangements, Mr. Zhang Tianli has tendered his resignation as a non- executive director of the Company, and a member of each of the Strategy and Development Committee, the Audit Committee and the Compliance and Risk Management Committee with effect from 22 September 2020. Mr. Zhang Tianli has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Company would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Zhang Tianli for his contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

The Board further announces that on 22 September 2020, it has considered and approved the proposal in relation to the nomination of Mr. Yang Tijun by China Galaxy Financial Holdings Company Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company, as a non-executive director of the third session of the Board. The proposal shall be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting of the Company for consideration and approval.

The biographical details of Mr. Yang Tijun are set out below:

Yang Tijun, male, born in June 1966, has been serving as the secretary of the Party Committee and the director of the Liaoning Regulatory Bureau of the Ministry of Finance of the PRC (the "Ministry of Finance"), and the secretary of the Party Committee and the director of the Dalian Regulatory Bureau of the Ministry of Finance since April 2019. From July 1988 to January 1995, Mr. Yang successively served as a staff member and deputy senior staff member of the Division of State-owned Enterprises Administration in the Department of Finance of Jilin Province under the Ministry of Finance. From January 1995 to November 2002, Mr. Yang successively served as a deputy senior staff member and senior staff member of the General Office, the deputy director of the General Division, and the director of the Second Business Division of the Commissioner Office of the Ministry of Finance in Jilin Province. From November 2002 to January 2006, Mr. Yang served as a member of the Party Committee and assistant to the commissioner of the Commissioner Officer of Ministry of Finance in Jilin Province. From January 2006 to August 2012, Mr. Yang served as a member of the Party Committee and the deputy supervision commissioner of the Commissioner Officer of Ministry of Finance in Jilin Province. From August 2012 to August 2015, Mr. Yang served as the secretary of the Party Committee and the