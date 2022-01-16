China Galaxy Securities : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section

[title] [date] [link] [market] [doc type] [stock code] [stock name]

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 16/01/2022 18:10 Link SEHK htm 06881 CGS

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 16/01/2022 18:07 Link SEHK htm 03328 BANKCOMM

MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE 16/01/2022 18:07 Link SEHK pdf 02226 HONWORLD GP

UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA AND UNAUDITED REVENUE INFORMATION OF 2021 16/01/2022 18:05 Link SEHK pdf 09911 NEWBORNTOWN

PROFIT WARNING 16/01/2022 18:04 Link SEHK pdf 01742 HPC HOLDINGS

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE 16/01/2022 18:03 Link SEHK pdf 06919 RENRUI HR

Next Day Disclosure Return 14/01/2022 22:49 Link SEHK pdf 02269 WUXI BIO

(1) ISSUE OF NEW SHARES AND UNLISTED WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATES; AND (2) CONNECTED TRANSACTION INVOLVING PROPOSED ISSUE OF NEW SHARES TO SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER 14/01/2022 22:48 Link SEHK pdf 02369 COOLPAD GROUP

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR TRANSCATHETER AORTIC VALVE REPLACEMENT PRODUCTS FOR THE TREATMENT OF AORTIC REGURGITATION WITH JENAVALVE TECHNOLOGY, INC. 14/01/2022 22:46 Link SEHK pdf 09996 PEIJIA-B

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF C.P. POKPHAND CO. LTD. BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE COMPANIES ACT EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE SCHEME WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING OF C.P. POKPHAND CO. LTD. 14/01/2022 22:45 Link SEHK pdf 00043 C.P. POKPHAND

Next Day Disclosure Return 14/01/2022 22:37 Link SEHK pdf 02369 COOLPAD GROUP

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 14 JANUARY 2022 14/01/2022 22:33 Link SEHK pdf 00691 SHANSHUI CEMENT

Next Day Disclosure Returns 14/01/2022 22:26 Link SEHK pdf 01566 CA CULTURAL

Next Day Disclosure Return 14/01/2022 22:24 Link SEHK pdf 03836 HARMONY AUTO

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER 14/01/2022 22:21 Link SEHK pdf 01783 GOLDEN PONDER

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 14/01/2022 22:19 Link SEHK htm 03759 PHARMARON

COMPLETION OF ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR DEBT CAPITALISATION 14/01/2022 22:14 Link SEHK pdf 01566 CA CULTURAL

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 14/01/2022 22:13 Link SEHK htm 03759 PHARMARON

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT 14/01/2022 22:11 Link SEHK pdf 01782 VIXTEL TECH