  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6881   CNE100001NT6

CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(6881)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

China Galaxy Securities : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section

01/16/2022 | 05:15am EST
Disclaimer

China Galaxy Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 10:14:00 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 28 005 M 4 409 M 4 409 M
Net income 2021 9 075 M 1 429 M 1 429 M
Net Debt 2021 89 166 M 14 037 M 14 037 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,21x
Yield 2021 7,09%
Capitalization 81 880 M 12 889 M 12 890 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,11x
EV / Sales 2022 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 11 545
Free-Float 46,1%
Chart CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3,69 CNY
Average target price 4,62 CNY
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liang Chen Vice Chairman & President
Jun Xue Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jing Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gong Yan Chen Chairman
Li Ming Luo Chief Business Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.89%12 889
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-13.18%52 420
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-12.97%22 965
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-3.63%22 212
XP INC.0.00%16 081
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-10.92%13 167