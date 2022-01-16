China Galaxy Securities : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
16/01/2022 18:10
Link
SEHK
htm
06881
CGS
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
16/01/2022 18:07
Link
SEHK
htm
03328
BANKCOMM
MONTHLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE
16/01/2022 18:07
Link
SEHK
pdf
02226
HONWORLD GP
UNAUDITED OPERATING DATA AND UNAUDITED REVENUE INFORMATION OF 2021
16/01/2022 18:05
Link
SEHK
pdf
09911
NEWBORNTOWN
PROFIT WARNING
16/01/2022 18:04
Link
SEHK
pdf
01742
HPC HOLDINGS
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE
16/01/2022 18:03
Link
SEHK
pdf
06919
RENRUI HR
Next Day Disclosure Return
14/01/2022 22:49
Link
SEHK
pdf
02269
WUXI BIO
(1) ISSUE OF NEW SHARES AND UNLISTED WARRANTS UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATES; AND (2) CONNECTED TRANSACTION INVOLVING PROPOSED ISSUE OF NEW SHARES TO SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER
14/01/2022 22:48
Link
SEHK
pdf
02369
COOLPAD GROUP
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR TRANSCATHETER AORTIC VALVE REPLACEMENT PRODUCTS FOR THE TREATMENT OF AORTIC REGURGITATION WITH JENAVALVE TECHNOLOGY, INC.
14/01/2022 22:46
Link
SEHK
pdf
09996
PEIJIA-B
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED PRIVATISATION OF C.P. POKPHAND CO. LTD. BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER SECTION 99 OF THE COMPANIES ACT EFFECTIVE DATE OF THE SCHEME WITHDRAWAL OF LISTING OF C.P. POKPHAND CO. LTD.
14/01/2022 22:45
Link
SEHK
pdf
00043
C.P. POKPHAND
Next Day Disclosure Return
14/01/2022 22:37
Link
SEHK
pdf
02369
COOLPAD GROUP
POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 14 JANUARY 2022
14/01/2022 22:33
Link
SEHK
pdf
00691
SHANSHUI CEMENT
Next Day Disclosure Returns
14/01/2022 22:26
Link
SEHK
pdf
01566
CA CULTURAL
Next Day Disclosure Return
14/01/2022 22:24
Link
SEHK
pdf
03836
HARMONY AUTO
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT DISPOSAL OF SHARES BY CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER
14/01/2022 22:21
Link
SEHK
pdf
01783
GOLDEN PONDER
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
14/01/2022 22:19
Link
SEHK
htm
03759
PHARMARON
COMPLETION OF ISSUE OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE FOR DEBT CAPITALISATION
14/01/2022 22:14
Link
SEHK
pdf
01566
CA CULTURAL
An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
14/01/2022 22:13
Link
SEHK
htm
03759
PHARMARON
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
14/01/2022 22:11
Link
SEHK
pdf
01782
VIXTEL TECH
Articles of Association
14/01/2022 22:04
Link
SEHK
pdf
03759
PHARMARON
Sales 2021
28 005 M
4 409 M
4 409 M
Net income 2021
9 075 M
1 429 M
1 429 M
Net Debt 2021
89 166 M
14 037 M
14 037 M
P/E ratio 2021
4,21x
Yield 2021
7,09%
Capitalization
81 880 M
12 889 M
12 890 M
EV / Sales 2021
6,11x
EV / Sales 2022
5,85x
Nbr of Employees
11 545
Free-Float
46,1%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
3,69 CNY
Average target price
4,62 CNY
Spread / Average Target
25,2%
