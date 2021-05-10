China Galaxy Securities : FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO NOMINATION OF NON-EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS OF THE FOURTH SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06881)

FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

NOMINATION OF NON-EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS

OF THE FOURTH SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Reference is made to the announcement of China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") dated 10 February 2021. The supervisory committee (the "Supervisory Committee") of the Company considered and approved at a meeting held on 10 February 2021 the proposals in relation to the nomination of Ms. Chen Jing, Mr. Fan Wenbo and Mr. Tao Libin as candidates for non-employee representative supervisors of the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee. The above proposals have yet to be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting of the Company for consideration and approval.

The Company wishes to announce that due to adjustment of work arrangements, the Supervisory Committee has resolved to withdraw the proposal in relation to the nomination of Mr. Fan Wenbo as a candidate for non-employee representative supervisor of the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee on 10 May 2021.

The proposals in relation to the election of Ms. Chen Jing and Mr. Tao Libin as candidates for non- employee representative supervisors of the fourth session of the Supervisory Committee will still be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting of the Company for consideration and approval. Please refer to the announcement dated 10 February 2021 for the biographical details of Ms. Chen Jing and Mr. Tao Libin.

By order of the Board

China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd.

Chen Gongyan

Chairman and Executive Director

Beijing, the PRC

10 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. CHEN Gongyan (Chairman) and Mr. CHEN Liang (Vice Chairman and President); the non-executive directors are Mr. LIU Dingping and Ms. XIAO Lihong; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. LIU Ruizhong, Mr. WANG Zhenjun, Ms. LIU Chun and Mr. LAW Cheuk Kin Stephen.