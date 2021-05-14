China Galaxy Securities : REPLY SLIP FOR H SHARE CLASS MEETING

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 06881)
REPLY SLIP
FOR H SHARE CLASS MEETING
To: China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company")
I/We (Note 1)
of (Note 1)
(address as shown in the register of members) being the registered holder(s) of
H Shares (Note 2)
in the capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the H Share Class Meeting of the Company to be held at Conference Room M1919, Qinghai Finance Building, Building No. 1, No. 8 Xiying Street, Fengtai District, Beijing, the PRC on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 11:00 a.m. or immediately after the conclusion of the A Share Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof (whichever is the later).
|
Date:
|
|
Signature(s) (Note 3):
Notes:
-
Please insert full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
-
Please insert the number of H Shares registered in your name(s).
-
In order to be valid, this completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investors Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on or before Tuesday, 8 June 2021 in person or by post.
