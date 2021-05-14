Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6881   CNE100001NT6

CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(6881)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Galaxy Securities : REPLY SLIP FOR H SHARE CLASS MEETING

05/14/2021 | 09:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 06881)

REPLY SLIP

FOR H SHARE CLASS MEETING

To: China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1)

of (Note 1)

(address as shown in the register of members) being the registered holder(s) of

H Shares (Note 2)

in the capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the H Share Class Meeting of the Company to be held at Conference Room M1919, Qinghai Finance Building, Building No. 1, No. 8 Xiying Street, Fengtai District, Beijing, the PRC on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 11:00 a.m. or immediately after the conclusion of the A Share Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof (whichever is the later).

Date:

Signature(s) (Note 3):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of H Shares registered in your name(s).
  3. In order to be valid, this completed and signed reply slip shall be delivered to the Company's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investors Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on or before Tuesday, 8 June 2021 in person or by post.

Disclaimer

China Galaxy Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 13:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.
09:03aCHINA GALAXY SECURITIES  : Reply slip for h share class meeting
PU
05/13CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES  : Reports of board of directors and supervisory committ..
PU
05/13CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES  : Reply slip for the annual general meeting (for h shar..
PU
05/10CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES  : Announcement proposed amendments to the articles of a..
PU
05/10CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES  : Further announcement in relation to nomination of non..
PU
04/29China stocks inch higher as financials shine on upbeat earnings
RE
04/22CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES  : Sells Nearly $771 Million Perpetual Bonds in China
MT
04/21CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES  : Announcement completion of public issuance of 2021 pe..
PU
04/14MARKET CHATTER : China Galaxy Securities-CIMB JV Mulls IPO by 2025, Eyes $748 Mi..
MT
03/31CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES  : Voluntary announcement convening of 2020 annual resul..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 839 M 3 238 M 3 238 M
Net income 2020 7 172 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
Net Debt 2020 41 707 M 6 480 M 6 480 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,28x
Yield 2020 5,67%
Capitalization 75 418 M 11 690 M 11 718 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,62x
EV / Sales 2021 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 11 545
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Galaxy Securities Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 5,04 CNY
Last Close Price 3,72 CNY
Spread / Highest target 74,2%
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Liang Chen Vice Chairman & President
Jing Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gong Yan Chen Chairman
Li Ming Luo Chief Business Officer
Shi Peng Liang Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-7.82%11 690
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-1.10%40 718
XP INC.3.58%22 972
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-5.48%21 033
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-9.34%15 773
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-23.90%8 826