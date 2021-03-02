China Gas : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements on Securities for the Month Ended 28 February 2021

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
28/02/2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedCHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED 02/03/2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
384
N/ADescription :
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
|
0.01
|
90,000,000.00
|
NIL
|
0.01
|
90,000,000.00
|
Description :
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
9,000,000,000
No. of ordinary shares
9,000,000,000
Ordinary Shares
NILN/A
N/A
Authorised share
N/A
2. Preference Shares
(1) Stock code :
384
Description :
Preference Shares A
|
preference
|
Par value
|
capital
|
shares
|
(HK$)
|
(HK$)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
68,500,000
|
1.00
|
68,500,000.00
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
Balance at close of the month
|
68,500,000
|
1.00
|
68,500,000.00
No. of
Authorised share
(2)Stock code :
384
Description :
Preference Shares BNo. of preference sharesPar value
(HK$)
Authorised share capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month
56,402,477
1.00
56,402,477.00
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
56,402,477
1.00
56,402,477.00
Stock code :N/ADescription :
N/ANo. of other classes of shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
214,902,477.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
5,212,368,972
N/A
Nil
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Nil
N/A
Balance at close of the month
5,212,368,972
N/A
Nil
Nil
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelled
1.
Ordinary sharesat exercise price of HK$23.80 per share granted under the Share Option Scheme adopted on 20 August 2013
shares
Nil
Nil
(Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HK$)
LapsedNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month
Nominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2.N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3.N/A
(
/
/
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4.N/A
(
/
/
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/Amount atclose of preceding month
)
)
)
)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
thereto
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
N/A
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the monthclose of the month
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
|
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
|
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
|
-
1. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
-
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
-
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
Total D.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
|
N/A N/A N/A
|
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be
|
month
|
issued
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
Type of Issue
|
month
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
________
1. Rights issue
2. Open offer
3. Placing
4. Bonus issueAt price :At price :At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
________
( / /
)
( / /
)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
State currency
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
________
( / /
)
( / /
)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
________
( / /
)
( / /
)
Type of Issue
-
5. Scrip dividend
-
6. Repurchase of shares
-
7. Redemption of shares
-
8. Consideration issue
At price :At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares repurchased (Note 1)
Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares redeemed (Note 1)
Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer issued
|
issuer which
|
during the
|
may be
|
month
|
issued
|
pursuant
|
pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
_________
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
( / /
________
( / /
)
( / /
)
)
( / /
)
________
( / /
)
( / /
)
________
( / /
)
( / /
)
Type of Issue
issuer issued issuer which
No. of new shares ofduring the month pursuant thereto
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
________
9. Capital reorganisation
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / )
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / )
N/A
N/AClass of shares issuable (Note 1)
________
10. Other
(Please specify) At price :State currency
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / / )
N/ATotal E. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)N/A N/A N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
Nil
(2)
N/ATotal increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
Nil
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
IV. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
-
(i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
-
(ii) all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
-
(iii) all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the
securities have been fulfilled;
-
(iv) all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
-
(v) all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
-
(vi) all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
-
(vii) completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
-
(viii) the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
Remarks (if any):
Options to subscribe for 268,720,400 ordinary shares at exercise price of HK$23.80 each granted under the Share Option Scheme adopted on 20 August 2013 are exercisable subject to satisfaction of, among others, conditions set out in the announcements of the Company dated 23 April 2020 and the grant letters.
Submitted by: ___Lam Ngan Ling
___________________
|
Title:
|
___Secretary_______________________________
|
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
|
Notes :
|
1.
|
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
|
2.
|
Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet
|
individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return
|
published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is
|
required to be made in this return.
|
3.
|
"Identical" means in this context:
|
4.
-
the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
-
they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
-
they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.