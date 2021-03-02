China Gas : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements on Securities for the Month Ended 28 February 2021

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedCHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED 02/03/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

384

N/ADescription :

Par value capital (HK$) (HK$) 0.01 90,000,000.00 NIL 0.01 90,000,000.00 Description : N/A Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 9,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

9,000,000,000

Ordinary Shares

NILN/A

N/A

Authorised share

N/A

2. Preference Shares

(1) Stock code :

384

Description :

Preference Shares A

preference Par value capital shares (HK$) (HK$) Balance at close of preceding month 68,500,000 1.00 68,500,000.00 Increase/(decrease) NIL NIL Balance at close of the month 68,500,000 1.00 68,500,000.00

No. of

Authorised share

(2)Stock code :

384

Description :

Preference Shares BNo. of preference sharesPar value

(HK$)

Authorised share capital (HK$)Balance at close of preceding month

56,402,477

1.00

56,402,477.00

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

56,402,477

1.00

56,402,477.00

Stock code :N/ADescription :

N/ANo. of other classes of shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

214,902,477.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

5,212,368,972

N/A

Nil

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Nil

N/A

Balance at close of the month

5,212,368,972

N/A

Nil

Nil

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelled

1.

Ordinary sharesat exercise price of HK$23.80 per share granted under the Share Option Scheme adopted on 20 August 2013

shares

Nil

Nil

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HK$)

LapsedNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month

pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2.N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3.N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4.N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount atclose of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

Amount at close of the monthclose of the month

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable: No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month 1. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1)

2. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1)

3. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total D. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class) N/A N/A N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ________

1. Rights issue

2. Open offer

3. Placing

4. Bonus issueAt price :At price :At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

Type of Issue

5. Scrip dividend

6. Repurchase of shares

7. Redemption of shares

8. Consideration issue

At price :At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares repurchased (Note 1)

Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares redeemed (Note 1)

Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month N/A N/A _________ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / /

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

)

( / /

)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

Type of Issue

issuer issued issuer which

No. of new shares ofduring the month pursuant thereto

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

9. Capital reorganisation

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

N/A

N/AClass of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

10. Other

(Please specify) At price :State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

N/ATotal E. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

Nil

(2)

N/ATotal increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

Nil

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

(i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;

(ii) all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;

(iii) all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the

securities have been fulfilled;

(iv) all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);

(v) all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;

(vi) all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;

(vii) completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and

(viii) the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Options to subscribe for 268,720,400 ordinary shares at exercise price of HK$23.80 each granted under the Share Option Scheme adopted on 20 August 2013 are exercisable subject to satisfaction of, among others, conditions set out in the announcements of the Company dated 23 April 2020 and the grant letters.

Submitted by: ___Lam Ngan Ling

___________________

Title: ___Secretary_______________________________ (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes : 1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). 2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return. 3. "Identical" means in this context: 4.

 the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

 they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

 they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.