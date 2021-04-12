China Gas : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ENTERING INTO COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH CNOOC GAS AND POWER GROUP CO., LIMITED

INFORMATION ABOUT CNOOC GAS AND POWER GROUP

CNOOC Gas and Power Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation Limited* and currently ranked the first and the third largest liquefied natural gas importer in China and worldwide, respectively. CNOOC Gas and Power Group has the technology, management and market advantages in the areas of new skid-mounted natural gas to hydrogen production system, high-pressure hydrogen storage and refueling equipment, safety evaluation of hydrogen refueling stations, distributed energy. CNOOC Gas and Power Group is dedicated to the development and utilisation of new energy, as well as the promotion of hydrogen industry in China.

REASONS AND BENEFITS FOR ENTERING INTO THE COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

The Group believes that entering into the Cooperation Framework Agreement will enable both parties to fully exploit their respective competitive edges. The cooperation will create positive strategic synergy effect and allow both parties to promote the development of hydrogen industry in China, and thus contribute to the development of green, low-carbon, clean and high-efficient energy system in China. The Group is convinced that rapid development in the hydrogen industry in China will promote the sustainable growth in the overall natural gas industry, and play an important role in achieving the Group's strategic goal of long-term sustainable development, thereby achieving greater corporate and social benefits and creating better value for its shareholders.

