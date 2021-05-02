China Gas : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - INDIRECT ACQUISITION OF 49% EQUITY INTERESTS IN BEIJING HUAYOU UNITED GAS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 燃 氣 控 股 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 384)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INDIRECT ACQUISITION OF 49% EQUITY INTERESTS IN

BEIJING HUAYOU UNITED GAS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.*

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Gas Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'').

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company is pleased to announce that, on 30 April 2021, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fun Track Worldwide Inc., entered into a share sale and purchase agreement with CAGR Gas (Hong Kong) Limited (the ''Seller''), pursuant to which, the Group has conditionally agreed to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of two companies, Lofty Intellect Limited and Nova Gas Limited (the ''Target Companies''), from the Seller for a total cash consideration of RMB483,660,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$580,624,250). Upon completion of the acquisition, the Company will indirectly hold 49% equity interests in Beijing Huayou United Gas Development Co., Ltd.* (北京華油聯合燃氣開發有限公司) (''Beijing Huayou'') through the acquisition of the Target Companies. 51% equity interests of Beijing Huayou is currently held by PetroChina Kunlun Gas Co., Ltd.*.

BEIJING HUAYOU

The principal businesses of Beijing Huayou include the investment and operation of city piped natural gas, natural gas refilling stations and trading of liquefied natural gas. The natural gas projects are located in Majuqiao Town, Tongzhou District (operating regions include Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, part of Daxing District, as well as Majuqiao Town in Tongzhou District), Mentougou District (operating regions include the urban area of Mentougou District and Tanzhe Temple Town), Changping District and Shijingshan District in Beijing, Qihe County in Shandong Province and Suizhong County in Liaoning Province.