MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Gas Industry Investment Holdings Co. Ltd.    1940   KYG2122B1077

CHINA GAS INDUSTRY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

(1940)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Gas Industry Investment : INSIDE INFORMATION - POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS BOARD MEETING AND TRADING HALT

03/28/2021 | 07:14am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GAS INDUSTRY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with members' limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1940)

INSIDE INFORMATION

POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS BOARD MEETING

AND TRADING HALT

This announcement is made by CHINA GAS INDUSTRY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO. LTD. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 16 March 2020 in relation to a meeting of the board (the "Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 26 March 2021 (the "Board Meeting") for the purpose of, among other things, considering and approving the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results") and its publication, and recommendation of a final dividend, if any.

As the Board was still verifying information on a number of transactions as at 31 December 2020 for the purpose of announcing the 2020 Annual Results, the Board Meeting was postponed until the verification is completed. A Board committee has been formed to look into the transactions.

TRADING HALT

As a result of the need of the Board committee to verify the transactions, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been halted with effect from 9:33 a.m. on 25 March 2021. Further announcements will be made to inform shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

CHINA GAS INDUSTRY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

David T Chen

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 March 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: (1) Mr. David T CHEN, Mr. YAO Li and Ms. GAO Guimin as the executive Directors; (2) Mr. ZHANG Aimin, Mr. LAI Yui and Ms. NG Shuk Ming as the non-executive Directors; and (3) Mr. SIU Chi Hung, Mr. XIAO Huan Wei and Ms. LI Chun Elsy as the independent non-executive Directors.

China Gas Industry Investment Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 11:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 1 305 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2019 134 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net Debt 2019 192 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 3 860 M 590 M 590 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,0%
Chart CHINA GAS INDUSTRY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Gas Industry Investment Holdings Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA GAS INDUSTRY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David T. Chen Chairman
Li Bing Li Operation Director
Chi Hung Siu Independent Non-Executive Director
Huan Wei Xiao Independent Non-Executive Director
Chun Elsy Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA GAS INDUSTRY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO. LTD.109.89%613
LINDE PLC6.79%140 197
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.5.12%60 400
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION11.64%8 334
AIR WATER INC.9.98%4 077
SUZHOU JINHONG GAS CO., LTD.-17.07%1 834
