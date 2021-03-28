China Gas Industry Investment : INSIDE INFORMATION - POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS BOARD MEETING AND TRADING HALT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GAS INDUSTRY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with members' limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1940)

INSIDE INFORMATION

POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS BOARD MEETING

AND TRADING HALT

This announcement is made by CHINA GAS INDUSTRY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO. LTD. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 16 March 2020 in relation to a meeting of the board (the "Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 26 March 2021 (the "Board Meeting") for the purpose of, among other things, considering and approving the annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results") and its publication, and recommendation of a final dividend, if any.

As the Board was still verifying information on a number of transactions as at 31 December 2020 for the purpose of announcing the 2020 Annual Results, the Board Meeting was postponed until the verification is completed. A Board committee has been formed to look into the transactions.

TRADING HALT

As a result of the need of the Board committee to verify the transactions, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been halted with effect from 9:33 a.m. on 25 March 2021. Further announcements will be made to inform shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") as and when appropriate.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

CHINA GAS INDUSTRY INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO. LTD.

David T Chen

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 March 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: (1) Mr. David T CHEN, Mr. YAO Li and Ms. GAO Guimin as the executive Directors; (2) Mr. ZHANG Aimin, Mr. LAI Yui and Ms. NG Shuk Ming as the non-executive Directors; and (3) Mr. SIU Chi Hung, Mr. XIAO Huan Wei and Ms. LI Chun Elsy as the independent non-executive Directors.