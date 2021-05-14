China Gem : DECISION OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE TO SUSPEND TRADING IN THE COMPANY'S SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Gem Holdings Limited

中 國 中 石 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1191)

DECISION OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE

TO SUSPEND TRADING IN THE COMPANY'S SHARES

This announcement is made by China Gem Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 5 February 2021 and 10 February 2021 (the ''Announcements'') in respect of, amongst other things, the decision of the Listing Division of the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Division'') that the Company had failed to comply with Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules (the ''LD Decision'') and the Company's written request for a review by the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange (the ''Listing Committee'') of the LD Decision, respectively. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

DECISION OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE TO SUSPEND TRADING IN THE COMPANY'S SHARES

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the review hearing of the LD Decision by the Listing Committee (the ''Review Hearing'') was held on 4 May 2021. On 14 May 2021, the Company received a letter from the Listing Committee notifying the Company that the Listing Committee, having considered all the submissions (both written and oral) made by the Company and the Listing Division, decided to uphold the LD Decision to suspend trading in the Company's shares (the ''Shares'') under Rule 6.01(3) of the Listing Rules (the ''LC