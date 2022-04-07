CGN Power : 2021 ANNUAL REPORT04-07

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

Stock Code: 1816

PASS ON FOR

GENERATIONS

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

Contents

Business at a Glance for the Year

Capitals

Financial Report

1 2021 Major Events 46 Production Capital 166 Audit Report

2 Key Data for 2021 50 Intellectual Capital 170 Consolidated Balance Sheet

7 Business Model

54 Human Capital 172 Balance Sheet of the 8 Chairman's Statement

65 Financial Capital Parent Company 12 President's Review 174 Consolidated Income

72 Environmental Capital Statement 17 Shareholder Value

74 Social and Relationship Capital

176 Income Statement of Parent Company

177 Consolidated Cash Finance, Assets and Investment Corporate Governance Flow Statement

179 Cash Flow Statement of 22 Financial Performance and Analysis 80 Board of Directors, Supervisory

the Parent Company Committee and Senior

180 Consolidated Statement 26 Assets and Investment Management

of Changes in 87 Corporate Governance Report

Shareholders' Equity Business Performance and Outlook 122 Directors' Report

181 Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity of 141 Audit and Risk Management

Parent Company 30 Industry Overview Committee Report

182 Notes to the Financial

32 Business Performance and Analysis 143 Remuneration Committee Statements Report 315 Company Information

42 Future Outlook

145 Nomination Committee Report

148 Nuclear Safety Committee Report

150 Supervisory Committee Report

155 Risk Management Report

This 2021 Annual Report ("Annual Report") is the eighth annual report of CGN Power Co., Ltd. * ("CGN Power", the "Company", "we" or "us") since its listing. We continue to adopt the International Integrated Reporting Framework published by the International Integrated Reporting Council ("IIRC", website:www.theiirc.org) in December 2013 as the major guideline for this Annual Report. In preparing this report, we have also followed the "Environmental, Social and Governance Reporting Guide" of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Stock Exchange") as amended on December 18, 2019 and referred to other relevant documents and guidelines such as "The Standards for Contents and Formats of Information Disclosure by Companies Publicly Offering Securities No. 2 - Contents and Formats of Annual Reports (Revision 2021)" of China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") as published on June 28, 2021.

For continuous improvement of the quality of annual reports, we welcome valuable advice on the contents and formats of this Annual Report. Please give us feedback by filling out the feedback form at the end of this Annual Report.

Unless otherwise defined in this Annual Report, the terms used in this Annual Report shall have the same meanings as those defined in the 2020 Annual Report of the Company dated April 12, 2021. This Annual Report has been prepared in Chinese and English respectively. In case of discrepancy, the Chinese version shall prevail.

For 2021, we continue to publish the Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "ESG Report") separately to report to the community, the public, shareholders and all relevant parties on more environmental, social and governance practices in 2021. For details, please refer to the 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report (the "2021 ESG Report") published on our website atwww.cgnp.com.cnon March 18, 2021.

Business at a Glance for the Year

CGN Power Co., Ltd. was established on March 25, 2014, listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 10, 2014, and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange ("SZSE") on August 26, 2019.

CGN Power is the sole platform for nuclear power generation of China General Nuclear Power Corporation (中國廣核集團有限公司) ("CGNPC"). We build, operate and manage nuclear power plants ("NPP(s)"), sell electricity generated by these NPPs, and organize to develop the design and research & development ("R&D") of NPPs.

Based on our principle of "Safety First, Quality Foremost, Pursuit of Excellence" and our work style focusing on "Strict Compliance, Prudent Decision-making, Detail-oriented and Fact-based Approach", we are committed to nuclear power-based electricity supply and services, to create the best benefits for our customers, shareholders, employees and society, and strive to become a world-class nuclear power supplier and service provider with international competitiveness.

2021 Major Events

On August 26, 2021, the Nuclear Energy Industry Medium and Long-term Development Strategy and 14th Five-Year Plan《( 核能產業中長期 發展戰略及"十四五"規劃》) of the Company was approved by the Board.

On July 31, 2021, Hongyanhe Unit 5 commenced commercial operation.

On May 26, 2021, the Dividend Distribution Plan for the Coming Five Years (2021-2025) of the Company was approved at the 2020 AGM.

Note: The nuclear power generating units under construction managed by the Group as entrusted by the controlling shareholder.

Business at a Glance for the Year

Key Data for 2021

RMB 80,678.7 million,Dividend per Share RMB 0.084 (tax inclusive)RMB 36,757.6 million

increasing from 2020 by 14.30%

increasing from 2020 by 5.00%increasing from 2020 by 1.95%

25 GENERATING UNITS IN OPERATION:

7 GENERATING UNITS UNDER CONSTRUCTIONNOTE

with an installed capacity of 28,261MW

with an installed capacity of 8,299MW

accounting for

41.01%

in mainland China

Note:Including generating units managed by the Company as entrusted by associates of the Company and the controlling shareholder.

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION EBITDA

NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY

NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY

(excluding the effect of non-recurring gains or losses Note)

RMB 36,762.7 millionRMB 9,732.6 million

(excluding the effect of non-recurring gains or losses)

RMB 9,729.9 million

increasing from 2020 by 2.48%

increasing from 2020 by 1.78%

increasing from 2020 by 3.42%

Note:For the details of non-recurring gains or losses, please refer to the notes to the financial statements in this report.