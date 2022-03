CGN Power : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section

[title] [date] [link] [market] [doc type] [stock code] [stock name]

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 18/03/2022 06:25 Link SEHK htm 01816 CGN POWER

NOTICE OF THE EGM 18/03/2022 06:14 Link SEHK pdf 00456 NEW CITY DEV

Form of proxy for use at the extraordinary general meeting (the "2022 EGM") to be held on Wednesday, 6 April 2022 18/03/2022 06:11 Link SEHK pdf 00456 NEW CITY DEV

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING 18/03/2022 06:11 Link SEHK pdf 09699 SF INTRA-CITY

(1) CKA LOAN AGREEMENT; (2) REVISED FUNDING ARRANGEMENT; (3) SUPPLEMENTAL RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT; (4) SUPPLEMENTAL SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT; AND (5) APPLICATION FOR WHITEWASH WAIVER 18/03/2022 06:09 Link SEHK pdf 01781 SC CREATIVE DEV

PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION, PROPOSED CHANGE IN BOARD LOT SIZE AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING 18/03/2022 06:08 Link SEHK pdf 00456 NEW CITY DEV

DATE OF BOARD MEETING 18/03/2022 06:08 Link SEHK pdf 09926 AKESO-B

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 18/03/2022 06:06 Link SEHK pdf 02331 LI NING

Date of Board Meeting 18/03/2022 06:03 Link SEHK pdf 03396 LEGENDHOLDING

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS 18/03/2022 06:03 Link SEHK pdf 01717 AUSNUTRIA

Final Dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021 17/03/2022 22:58 Link SEHK pdf 02886 BINHAI INV

CASH DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT FOR EQUITY ISSUER 17/03/2022 22:58 Link SEHK pdf 00978 CHI MER LAND

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 17/03/2022 22:57 Link SEHK pdf 00978 CHI MER LAND

RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021 17/03/2022 22:56 Link SEHK pdf 02886 BINHAI INV

DATE OF BOARD MEETING 17/03/2022 22:56 Link SEHK pdf 00760 TALENT PPT GP

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON RE-APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL CONTROL AUDITING AGENCY FOR THE YEAR 2022 OF CGN POWER CO., LTD. 17/03/2022 22:55 Link SEHK pdf 01816 CGN POWER

POLL RESULTS OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2022 HELD ON 17 MARCH, 2022 17/03/2022 22:54 Link SEHK pdf 01963 BCQ

PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD 17/03/2022 22:53 Link SEHK pdf 02157 LEPU BIO-B

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT - ANNOUNCEMENT ON RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITING AGENCY FOR THE 2022 FINANCIAL REPORT OF CGN POWER CO., LTD. 17/03/2022 22:52 Link SEHK pdf 01816 CGN POWER