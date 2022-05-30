China General Plastics : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:To ratify 2021 earnings distribution. Cash dividends :NTD2.5 per share，Total NTD1,452,626,235. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: To ratify 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:To elect 9 Directors of the Company. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (6.1)To approve the amendment to the Operating Procedures for Acquisition or Disposition of Assets. (6.2)To approve the permission of Directors for competitive actions. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.