China General Plastics : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
Provided by: CHINA GENERAL PLASTICS CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/05/30
Time of announcement
17:27:27
Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events
2022/05/30
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:To ratify 2021 earnings distribution.
Cash dividends :NTD2.5 per share，Total NTD1,452,626,235.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
To ratify 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:To elect 9 Directors of the Company.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(6.1)To approve the amendment to the Operating Procedures for
Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.
(6.2)To approve the permission of Directors for competitive actions.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
