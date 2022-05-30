Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China General Plastics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1305   TW0001305001

CHINA GENERAL PLASTICS CORPORATION

(1305)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-26
30.90 TWD   +0.49%
11:49aCHINA GENERAL PLASTICS : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
11:29aCHINA GENERAL PLASTICS : The Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting approved the permission of directors for competitive actions.
PU
11:29aCHINA GENERAL PLASTICS : Announcement of members change of Audit Committee.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China General Plastics : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.

05/30/2022 | 11:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA GENERAL PLASTICS CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/30 Time of announcement 17:27:27
Subject 
 Important resolutions of the Company's 2022
Annual General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:To ratify 2021 earnings distribution.
 Cash dividends :NTD2.5 per share，Total NTD1,452,626,235.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
 To ratify 2021 business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:To elect 9 Directors of the Company.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
 (6.1)To approve the amendment to the Operating Procedures for
      Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.
 (6.2)To approve the permission of Directors for competitive actions.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

China General Plastics Corporation published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 15:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 20 561 M 702 M 702 M
Net income 2022 1 763 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
Net cash 2022 2 391 M 81,6 M 81,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,3x
Yield 2022 5,42%
Capitalization 19 127 M 653 M 653 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,0%
China General Plastics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Yi Kuei Wu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Han-Fu Lin President & Vice Chairman
Hui-Hsueh Wu Supervisor-Financial Department
Tsu Te Li Independent Director
Ying Pin Cheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA GENERAL PLASTICS CORPORATION-10.95%644
DOW INC.21.76%50 283
LG CHEM, LTD.-10.57%32 576
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-15.40%28 168
FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION2.40%23 145
FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION0.25%16 174