China Gingko Education : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND THE DEADLINE FOR LODGEMENT OF TRANSFERS DOCUMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Gingko Education Group Company Limited

中 國 銀 杏 教 育 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1851)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND THE DEADLINE FOR LODGEMENT OF TRANSFERS DOCUMENTS

Reference is made to the announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Results Announcement") and annual report 2020 (the "Annual Report") both dated 26 March 2021 of China Gingko Education Group Company Limited (the "Company") as well as the notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice of AGM") and the circular containing the Notice of AGM (the "AGM Circular") of the Company both dated 28 April 2021 in relation to the closure of register of members and the deadline for lodgement of transfers documents for the annual general meeting to be held on Friday, 18 June 2021. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Results Announcement, the Annual Report, the Notice of AGM and the AGM Circular.

The board of directors (the "Board") wishes to clarify that the deadline for lodgement of transfers documents with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, namely Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by shareholders in order to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM is 4:30 p.m. on 11 June 2021 (Friday).

In this connection, the content under the section headed "Book Close Periods" shown on page 26 of the Results Announcement and the content under the section headed "Closure of Register of Members" shown on page 21 of the Annual Report have been amended to read as follows:

"For the purposes of ascertaining the members' eligibility to attend and vote at the AGM, the Company's register of members will be closed during the following period: