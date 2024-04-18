P.9 04a-23015167-DirectorReport-E 1st Proof 2024-04-16 14:04 Pagination: TBC P.9

DIRECTORS' REPORT

PERMITTED INDEMNITY AND INSURANCE

Pursuant to the Articles of the Company and subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Business Corporations Act"), every Director or alternate director of the Company or its affiliates (and his or her heirs and legal personal representatives) shall be indemnified by the Company against any judgment, penalty or fine awarded or imposed in, or an amount paid in settlement of, a legal proceeding or investigative action where such person is liable by reason of him/her having been a director or alternate director of the Company and the Company must, after the final disposition of such proceeding, pay the expenses actually and reasonably incurred by such person. The Company has taken out insurance policies against the liabilities of the Directors that may arise out of corporate activities and the costs associated with defending any proceeding. The insurance coverage is reviewed on an annual basis. During the Reporting Period, no claims were made against the Directors.

DIRECTORS' INTEREST IN TRANSACTIONS, ARRANGEMENTS OR CONTRACTS

Mr. Junhu Tong, Mr. Yuanhui Fu, Mr. Weibin Zhang, Ms. Na Tian and Mr. Wanming Wang are considered to have conflicts of interest in the transactions as set out in the section headed "Connected Transactions and Continuing Connected Transactions" in this report due to their senior management positions or affiliate roles with China National Gold, the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company. Save as disclosed in the section headed "Connected Transactions and Continuing Connected Transactions" in this report, no transactions, arrangements or contracts of significance in relation to the business of the Group to which the Company, any of its subsidiaries or the controlling shareholder of the Company was a party and in which a Director or any of his connected entity had a material interest, whether directly or indirectly, subsisted as at December 31, 2023 or at any time during the Reporting Period.

CONTRACTS OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS

Save as disclosed under the section headed "Connected Transactions and Continuing Connected Transactions" in this report, no other material contract (not being contracts entered into in the ordinary course of business) was entered into by a member of the Group, the controlling shareholder or its subsidiaries during the Reporting Period.

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN COMPETING BUSINESSES

To the best knowledge of the Directors, during the Reporting Period and up to the date of this report, save for the directorships and management roles of our Directors in other mining companies, none of our Directors had any interests in businesses that compete or are likely to compete, either directly or indirectly, with the Company. Please refer to the biographies of our Directors set out under the section headed "Board of Directors and Senior Management" of this report for details of such circumstances.

DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S INTERESTS IN SHARES

As at December 31, 2023, the interests and short positions of the Directors and chief executive of the Company in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company and its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ("SFO")) which were required to be notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which they are taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO), or as recorded in the register maintained by the Company pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix C3 to the Listing Rules were as follows: