Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Couloir Capital has updated its research coverage China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG) (HKG: 2099) - The new report is titled, "Jiama Mine Closure Impacts Q4 and FY 2023 Earnings; Downgrade to HOLD."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal All investors are encouraged to sign up for a subscription to receive research reports and other valuable information.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals dedicated to providing opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors. Our research reports are disseminated through Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, Reuters, LSEG, and many other portals, as well as through our social media and large email distribution list. To subscribe, please visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

Analyst Disclosure: Couloir Capital and the analyst do not hold shares or options in the Company. Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/204174