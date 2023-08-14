China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. is a gold and base metal mining company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and mining of mineral reserves. The Company operates two producing mines in China, which includes the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia Region, and the Jiama Copper-Polymetallic Mine in Tibet Region. The CSH Gold Mine project is in Inner Mongolia of China, approximately 210 kilometers (kms) northwest of the city of Baotou, which is engaged in producing gold dore bars with silver as a by-product. The Jiama project is copper gold polymetallic mines in China. The Jiama project is located within the Gangdise Copper Metallogeny Belt in Central Tibet, China and is approximately 60 kilometers east of Lhasa City along the Sichuan-Tibet highway. The Jiama project is a polymetallic deposit consisting of copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead and zinc.

Sector Diversified Mining