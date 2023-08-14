China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 73.02 million compared to USD 291.99 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 53.7 million compared to net income of USD 81.19 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.1355 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.2048 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 325.79 million compared to USD 596.02 million a year ago. Net income was USD 24.08 million compared to USD 152.42 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.0608 compared to USD 0.3845 a year ago.
