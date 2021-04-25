Log in
    CGG   CA16890P1036

CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD.

(CGG)
  Report
China Gold International Resources : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

04/25/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CORP. LTD.

中 國 黃 金 國 際 資 源 有 限 公 司

(a company incorporated under the laws of British Columbia, Canada with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 2099)

(Toronto Stock Code: CGG)

Clarification Announcement in relation to Special Dividend

Reference is made to the 2020 annual results announcement of China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (the "Company") dated 31 March 2021. In connection with the financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020, the Company has declared a special dividend ("Special Dividend") in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 of US$ 0.12 per common share, in an aggregate amount of US$47,570,000, payable on May 30, 2021.

For determining shareholders' entitlement to the Special Dividend, all share certificates with completed transfer forms were required to be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Rooms 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai Hong Kong no later than 4:30pm on Tuesday, 20 April 2021, being the record date for determining shareholders' entitlement to the Special Dividend.

  • Ex-entitlementdate: 19 April, 2021
  • Closure of register of members: Not applicable
  • Record date: 20 April, 2021
  • Payable date: 30 May, 2021

By Order of the Board

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.

Mr. Liangyou Jiang

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 25 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises of Mr. Liangyou Jiang, Mr. Shiliang Guan, Mr. Weibin Zhang and Ms. Na Tian as Executive Directors, Mr. Junhu Tong as Non‐Executive Director, and Mr. Yingbin Ian He, Mr. Wei Shao, Dr. Bielin Shi and Ms. Ruixia Han as Independent Non‐Executive Directors.

1 | P a g e

Disclaimer

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 10:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
