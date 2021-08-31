China Green Agriculture : Name of each exchange on which registered (Form 8-K)

Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock CGA NYSE

Item5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On August 30, 2021 (Beijing Time), China Green Agriculture, Inc. ('we', the 'Company') held its FY2020 annual shareholders meeting (the 'Meeting'). At the Meeting, the following proposals were submitted to a vote of the stockholders of the Company: (i) the election of seven persons to the Board of Directors of the Company ('Proposal No. 1'), (ii) to ratify the appointment of SS Accounting & Auditing Inc. ('SS') as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 ('Proposal No. 2'), (iii) to approve an issuance of shares of the Company's Common Stock, as required by the rules of the NYSE ('Proposal No. 3'), and (iv) to conduct an advisory vote on the frequency of the periodic advisory vote on executive compensation ('Proposal No. 4'). Holders of 4,770,656 shares of common stock were present by proxy at the Meeting, or 56.21% of 8,487,629 shares, the total outstanding shares, representing a quorum of more than one-third of the shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting as of the record date.

Pursuant to Proposal No. 1, Messrs. Zhuoyu Li, Jian Huang, Xiaolai Li, Shiyu Zhang, Daqing Zhu, Lianfu Liu, and Jinjun Lu were elected to serve as directors until the next annual shareholders meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. 395,198 broker Non-votes are counted. The results of Proposal No. 1 were as follows:

Director Nominee For Abstain Zhuoyu Li 4,297,486 77,972 Jian Huang 4,297,446 78,012 Xiaolai Li 4,298,197 77,261 Shiyu Zhang 4,309,449 66,009 Daqing Zhu 4,298,522 76,936 Lianfu Liu 4,295,863 79,595 Jinjun Lu 4,310,596 64,862

Pursuant to Proposal No. 2, the appointment of SS Accounting & Auditing Inc. as independent registered public accountants was ratified. No broker Non-votes are counted. The results of Proposal No. 2 were as follows:

No. of

Votes No. of

Votes No. of

Votes For Against Abstain to ratify the appointment of SS 4,702,343 60,710 7,603

Pursuant to Proposal No. 3, the issuance of the Company's common stock was approved. 395,198 broker Non-votes are counted. The results of Proposal No. 3 were as follows:

No. of

Votes No. of

Votes No. of

Votes For Against Abstain to approve the issuance of common stocks 4,259,434 111,483 4,541

Pursuant to Proposal No. 4, the advisory vote on the frequency of the periodic advisory vote on executive compensation was duly conducted. 5,109 votes have abstained. 395,198 broker Non-votes are counted. The results of Proposal No. 4 were as follows:

No. of

Votes No. of

Votes No. of

Votes 1 Year 2 Years 3 Years Frequency of a Non-Binding Shareholder Vote on the Compensation of Our Named Executives 15,709 26,994 4,327,646

1