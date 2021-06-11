Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. China Haida Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C92   SG1Q42922142

CHINA HAIDA LTD.

(C92)
  Report
Waiver::Update on satisfaction of waiver conditions relating to extension of time for FY2020

06/11/2021 | 10:26am EDT
CHINA HAIDA LTD.

(Incorporated in Singapore on 18 August 2004) Company Registration No. 200410428C

24 Raffles Place #20-03 Clifford Centre Singapore 048621

UPDATE ON SATISFACTION OF WAIVER CONDITIONS IN RELATION TO THE WAIVER TO COMPLY WITH RULE 705(1), 707(1), 707(2) AND 711A OF THE LISTING MANUAL OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES TRADING LIMITED (THE "LISTING MANUAL") AND EXTENSION OF TIME

Capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Previous Announcements (as defined below) unless otherwise defined.

1. The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Haida Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the announcements released on 1 March 2021, 12 March 2021, 19 March 2021, 26 March 2021, 1 April 2021, 9 April 2021 and 16 April 2021, 23 April 2021, 30 April 2021, 7 May 2021, 14 May 2021, 21 May 2021, 28 May 2021 and 4 June 2021 in relation to the Company's application to the SGX-ST for the Waivers and the SGX-ST's approval of the same, subject to satisfaction of the Waiver Conditions (the "Previous Announcements"). One of the Waiver Conditions requires the Company to provide weekly updates of its progress in meeting the various milestones needed to hold its AGM by 30 June 2021. Accordingly, the Company would like to provide the update set out in this announcement.

Updates on the status of the Group's audit for FY2020

2. The Board wishes to update shareholders that as at the date of this announcement and barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Company is on track to release its annual report for FY2020 by 14 June 2021 and hold its AGM by 29 June 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

11 June 2021

Disclaimer

China Haida Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 14:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
