China Haisheng Juice : MONTHLY RETURNS

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/03/2021 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer China Haisheng Juice Holdings Limited Date Submitted 13/4/2021 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 359 Description : Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (HK$) (HK$) Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000 0.01 100,000,000 Increase/(decrease) -- -- Balance at close of the month 10,000,000,000 0.01 100,000,000 (2) Stock code : Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers 2. Preference Shares Stock code : Description : Par value Authorised share No. of preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : Description : Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) : 100,000,000

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other classes (1) (2) shares of shares Balance at close of preceding month 1,289,788,000 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 0 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 1,289,788,000 N/A N/A N/A III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share No. of new shares of No. of new shares of option scheme issuer issued during issuer which may be including EGM the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto approval date Movement during the month thereto as at close of the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1.Exercise NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL shares NIL NIL NIL NIL NIL -0- (Note 1) 2.Exercise (Note 1) 3. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency) N/A

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at Currency of Nominal value at Exercised Nominal value thereto close of the Description of warrants nominal close of during the at close of the month (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value preceding month month month 1. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at Currency of Amount at close Converted Amount at thereto close of the amount of preceding during the close of the month Class and description outstanding month month month 1. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / ) 2. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), as at close of the month if applicable, and class of shares issuable: 1. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total D. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 1. Rights issue At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 2. Open offer At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 3. Placing At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 4. Bonus issue Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 5. Scrip dividend At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) Class of shares ________ repurchased (Note 1) 6. Repurchase of Cancellation date : ( / / ) shares (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) Class of shares ________ redeemed (Note 1) 7. Redemption of Redemption date : ( / / ) shares (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 8. Consideration issue At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 9. Capital Issue and allotment ( / / ) reorganisation date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 10. Other At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) (Please specify) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) Total E. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class) Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1) -- (2) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A (These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Remarks (if any): Submitted by: SIN YUEN KO TERENCE Title: Company Secretary (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes : State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.