China Haisheng Juice : MONTHLY RETURNS

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/03/2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
China Haisheng Juice Holdings Limited
Date Submitted
13/4/2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 359
Description :
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(HK$)
(HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
10,000,000,000
0.01
100,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
--
--
Balance at close of the month
10,000,000,000
0.01
100,000,000
(2) Stock code :
2. Preference Shares
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
100,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
1,289,788,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
0
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
month
1,289,788,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
NIL
Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
--
(2)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Remarks (if any):
Submitted by: SIN YUEN KO TERENCE
Title:
Company Secretary
Notes :
-
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
-
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
Disclaimer
China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:06:04 UTC.