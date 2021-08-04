Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Hanking Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3788   KYG2115G1055

CHINA HANKING HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3788)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Hanking : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

08/04/2021 | 08:36am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

China Hanking Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 12:35:11 UTC.


All news about CHINA HANKING HOLDINGS LIMITED
08:36aCHINA HANKING : Notice of board meeting
PU
07/12CHINA HANKING : Forecasts 90% Surge in January-June Profit
MT
07/12China Hanking Holdings Limited Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for th..
CI
06/24CHINA HANKING : Trustee Purchases 116,000 Shares for Award Scheme
MT
05/31CHINA HANKING HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/27China Hanking Holdings Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Year Ended Dec..
CI
05/27China Hanking Holdings Limited Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
04/22CHINA HANKING : Environmental, Social & Governance Report 2020
PU
04/21China Hanking Holdings Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 ..
CI
04/20CHINA HANKING : Change of joint company secretary, waiver from strict compliance..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 676 M 414 M 414 M
Net income 2020 379 M 58,7 M 58,7 M
Net Debt 2020 591 M 91,4 M 91,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,60x
Yield 2020 7,38%
Capitalization 2 316 M 358 M 358 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ji Ye Yang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Yue Gao Chief Financial Officer
Tang Wenbin Investment Director
An Jian Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Ping Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA HANKING HOLDINGS LIMITED3.65%358
ARCELORMITTAL55.32%35 183
NUCOR CORPORATION91.92%31 328
TATA STEEL LIMITED118.65%22 789
POSCO25.37%22 416
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION48.64%16 662