China Hanking : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE RESTRICTED SHARE AWARD SCHEME

CHINA HANKING HOLDINGS LIMITED

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 03788)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SHARE PURCHASE PURSUANT TO THE RESTRICTED SHARE AWARD

SCHEME

This announcement is issued by China Hanking Holdings Limited (the "Company") as a voluntary announcement to allow the public to understand the latest information on the Company.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 29 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the adoption of the restricted share award scheme on the same date (the "Restricted Share Award Scheme"). Capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless the context requires otherwise.

On 24 August 2020, the Trustee purchased a total number of 200,000 Shares (the "Share Purchase") on the market for the purpose of the Restricted Share Award Scheme. Details of the Shares purchased and the latest information about the Shares held by Trustee on trust for the benefit of the Selected Participants are as follows: