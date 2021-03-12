China Harmony Auto : APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Harmony Auto Holding Limited 中國和諧汽車控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03836)

APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Harmony Auto Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Mr. Cheng Junqiang ("Mr. Cheng") has been appointed by the Board as the chief operating officer of the Company with effect from February 11, 2021.

Mr. Cheng Junqiang, aged 41, has been setting foot in the automobile industry for nearly 20 years since his graduation from the automotive application engineering profession. Mr. Cheng joined the Group since 2007 and successively served as the general manager of Zhengzhou Yuanda Lexus Automobile Sales & Services Co., Ltd. ( ቍψჃ༺ཤд ᔜ౶ӛԓቖਯ؂ਕϞࠢʮ̡ ) and the director of Lexus brand of the Group. Prior to his appointment as the chief operating officer of the Company, Mr. Cheng served as the vice president of the Group, managing 4S stores of the Group for luxury brands such as BMW, Lexus, Volvo, Lincoln, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover and ultra-luxury brands such as Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Mr. Cheng is responsible for the overall branding operation with adhering to the concept of refined management, committing to improving the execution capability and refined operation level of its stores, continuing to deepen the automobile industry, and creating an automobile 4S store operating system with the characteristics of the "Harmony Group".

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its warm welcome to Mr. Cheng's appointment as the chief operating officer of the Company, and look forward to another success of the Company under the leadership of Mr. Cheng.

As of the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Feng Changge, Mr. Liu Fenglei, Ms. Ma Lintao, Ms. Feng Guo and Mr. Han Yang; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Nengguang, Mr. Lau Kwok Fan and Mr. Chan Ying Lung.