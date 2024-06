China Health Group Inc. is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the provision of terminal medical services. The Company provides hospital clinical research and product promotion services, hospital management services, mobile telemedicine services, special expertise therapy services and rehabilitation and medical tours services. Its clinical research services include Phase I clinical and bioequivalence studies, Phase IV post-marketing clinical study, data management and medical statistics and medical administration-related services, among others. Its hospital management services include Internet healthcare services and drug delivery services, such as Chinese best doctor and My doctor 999, among others.