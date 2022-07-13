Log in
    8225   KYG2117N1088

CHINA HEALTH GROUP INC.

(8225)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-07-13 am EDT
0.3100 HKD    0.00%
CHINA HEALTH : Supplementary announcement on poll results of the extraordinary genera
PU
CHINA HEALTH : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 12 july 2022
PU
CHINA HEALTH : Change of address of hong kong branch share registrar and transfer off
PU
China Health : SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERA

07/13/2022 | 08:04am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HEALTH GROUP INC.

中國醫療集團有限公司

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as "萬全醫療集團") ( Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 08225)

SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 JULY 2022

Reference is made to the announcement of China Health Group Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") dated 12 July 2022 regarding the poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 12 July 2022 (hereinafter referred to as the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used by the Company shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. The Company only supplements the attendance rate of directors in accordance with Rule 17.47(5A) of the GEM Listing Rules.

The directors present at the EGM are as follows: executive director Dr.Song Xuemei, non-executive director Ms.Li ZHANG and independent non-executive director Mr. Rui QIU.

By order of the Board

China Health Group Inc.

William Xia GUO

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 July 2022

1

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises two executive directors, being Mr. William Xia GUO and Dr. Maria Xue Mei Song; one non-executive director, being Ms.Li ZHANG; and three independent non-executive directors, being Mr. Rui QIU, Dr. Bin Hui Ni and Mr. Ling ZHEN.

This announcement for which the directors (the " Directors " ) of China Health Group Inc. (the

  • Company " ) collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Growth Enterprise Market of the

Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules ") for the purpose of giving information with regard to China Health Group Inc. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquires, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief: (1) the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading; (2) there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement in this announcement misleading; and (3) all opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and are founded on bases and assumptions that are fair and reasonable.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website with the domain name of https://www.hkgem.com on the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least 7days from the date of its posting and on the Company's website at http://www.chgi.net.

2

Disclaimer

China Health Group Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 12:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
