China Health : SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERA

CHINA HEALTH GROUP INC.

中國醫療集團有限公司

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as "萬全醫療集團") ( Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 08225)

SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 JULY 2022

Reference is made to the announcement of China Health Group Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") dated 12 July 2022 regarding the poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 12 July 2022 (hereinafter referred to as the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used by the Company shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. The Company only supplements the attendance rate of directors in accordance with Rule 17.47(5A) of the GEM Listing Rules.

The directors present at the EGM are as follows: executive director Dr.Song Xuemei, non-executive director Ms.Li ZHANG and independent non-executive director Mr. Rui QIU.

Hong Kong, 13 July 2022