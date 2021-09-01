China Health : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HEALTH GROUP INC.

中國醫療集團有限公司

(Carrying on business in Hong Kong as "萬全醫療集團") (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 08225)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF PROPOSED TRANSFER OF LISTING

FROM GEM TO THE MAIN BOARD OF

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

This announcement is made by China Health Group Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 17.10(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM (the "GEM Listing Rules") of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") is pleased to announce that the Company is considering the possibility of seeking a transfer of listing of all of the Company's shares (the "Shares") from GEM to the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (the "Possible Transfer of Listing") pursuant to Chapter 9A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange. The Company has appointed a sponsor for the Possible Transfer of Listing. The Company believes that, if materialized, the listing of Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange will be beneficial to the future growth, financing flexibility, and business development of the Group. As at the date of this announcement, no formal application has been made to the Stock Exchange in respect of the Possible Transfer of Listing. Further announcements will be made by the Company to keep its shareholders and potential investors informed of the progress of the Possible Transfer of Listing as and when required under the GEM Listing Rules.

