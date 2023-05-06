Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Health Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    673   BMG2107P1216

CHINA HEALTH GROUP LIMITED

(673)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:26 2023-05-05 am EDT
1.110 HKD   +3.74%
03:56aCOVID global emergency over but risks remain, says China health official
RE
03/30China plans random, spot checks at hospitals to track COVID
RE
02/06China Health Group Unit to Acquire 51% of Golden Alliance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COVID global emergency over but risks remain, says China health official

05/06/2023 | 03:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk at the tourism site of Qianmen street, in Beijing,

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - While the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared an end to the global emergency status for COVID-19, the virus remains harmful and China will continue to monitor it while increasing vaccinations among high-risk groups, a top Chinese health official said.

The WHO ended its highest level of alert for COVID on Friday, more than three years after its original declaration, saying countries should now manage the virus along with other infectious diseases.

The ending of the alert status does not mean COVID will disappear, but its impact can now be effectively controlled, Liang Wannian, head of China's COVID response expert panel under the National Health Commission, said in an interview with state media CCTV published on Saturday.

China will continue to monitor mutations of the virus, strengthen vaccinations among high risk and key groups, and look to improve COVID treatment capabilities, Liang said.

China held on to its zero tolerance for COVID long after most countries started to live with the virus, and only began to abandon its restrictive policies in late 2022.

In February China's top leaders declared a "decisive victory" against COVID and claimed the world's lowest fatality rate, though experts have questioned Beijing's data.

(Reporting by David Kirton and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 107 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net income 2022 -12,2 M -1,56 M -1,56 M
Net Debt 2022 9,43 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 -17,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 532 M 67,7 M 67,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart CHINA HEALTH GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Health Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA HEALTH GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ho Chung Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jiu Ru Ding Chief Financial Officer
Fan Zhang Chairman
Xue Jun Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Hua Du Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA HEALTH GROUP LIMITED-17.78%68
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.-0.15%10 463
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.-9.90%1 694
AS ONE CORPORATION1.91%1 575
OWENS & MINOR, INC.-30.62%1 419
GAUSH MEDITECH LTD-8.24%892
