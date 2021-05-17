China HGS Real Estate : Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results (Form 8-K)

China HGS Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results

HANZHONG, CHINA - May 17, 2021 - China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) ('China HGS' or the 'Company'), a leading regional real estate developer headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, China, today reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the quarterly report on Form 10-Q can be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

Highlights for the quarter

· Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were approximately $18.3 million, representing an increase of 867.2% from approximately $1.9 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2020 due to less gross floor area sold during the current quarter.

· Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $2.2 million, significantly increased from net loss of approximately $0.6 million in the same period of last year.

· Basic and diluted net loss per share ('EPS') attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $0.10, compared to net loss per share of $0.03 for the same quarter of the last year.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All 'forward-looking statements' relating to the business of China HGS Real Estate Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believes,' 'expects' or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ. These factors include but are not limited to: the uncertain market for the Company's business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of real estate business; and other risks related to the Company's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

About China HGS Real Estate, Inc.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH), founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, is a leading real estate developer in the region and holds the national grade I real estate qualification. The Company focuses on the development of high-rise, sub-high-rise residential buildings and multi-building apartment complexes in China's Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and counties with rapidly growing populations driven by increased urbanization. The Company provides affordable housing with popular and modern designs to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups. The Company's development activity spans a range of services, including land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. For further information about China HGS, please go to www.chinahgs.com.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

March 31, September 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS (Unaudited) Cash $ 555,576 $ 457,699 Restricted cash 3,297,734 3,409,837 Contract assets 15,195,730 14,255,328 Real estate property development completed 93,359,420 94,671,258 Other assets 9,709,848 8,132,555 Property, plant and equipment, net 567,292 571,330 Security deposits 1,922,853 1,855,506 Real estate property under development 251,151,767 227,741,017 Due from local governments for real estate property development completed 2,973,777 2,869,623 Total Assets $ 378,733,997 $ 353,964,153 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Construction loans $ 116,060,624 $ 109,937,408 Accounts payable 31,854,281 25,415,352 Other payables 4,569,384 4,028,048 Construction deposits 3,318,974 3,202,730 Contract liabilities 1,885,982 1,847,685 Customer deposits 21,498,027 19,405,528 Accrued expenses 1,861,745 1,920,370 Taxes payable 20,592,607 19,881,211 Total liabilities 201,641,624 185,638,332 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,525,000 shares issued and outstanding March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020 22,525 22,525 Additional paid-in capital 129,930,330 129,930,330 Statutory surplus 10,458,395 10,458,395 Retained earnings 37,466,885 34,954,061 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (785,762 ) (7,039,490 ) Total stockholders' equity 177,092,373 168,325,821 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 378,733,997 $ 353,964,153

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, Six months ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Real estate sales $ 18,278,112 $ 1,889,829 $ 21,033,374 $ 4,194,073 Less: Sales tax (115,166 ) (27,048 ) (138,704 ) (66,281 ) Cost of real estate sales (14,474,264 ) (1,466,381 ) (16,327,906 ) (3,171,993 ) Gross profit 3,688,682 396,400 4,566,764 955,799 Operating expenses Selling and distribution expenses 16,821 200,390 96,166 400,558 General and administrative expenses 543,334 819,415 849,259 1,408,254 Total operating expenses 560,155 1,019,805 945,425 1,808,812 Operating income (loss) 3,128,527 (623,405 ) 3,621,339 (853,013 ) Interest income (expense), net 712 (15,586 ) 3,537 (32,839 ) Other expense (166,571 ) (96,729 ) (272,428 ) (96,729 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,962,668 (735,720 ) 3,352,448 (982,581 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 741,431 (111,699 ) 839,624 (101,179 ) Net income (loss) 2,221,237 (624,021 ) 2,512,824 (881,402 ) Other Comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment (737,431 ) (2,823,145 ) 6,253,728 1,557,717 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,483,806 $ (3,447,166 ) $ 8,766,552 $ 676,315 Basic and diluted income (loss) per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.10 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic and diluted 22,525,000 22,525,000 22,525,000 22,525,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(Unaudited)

Common Stock Additional Statutory Retained Accumulated

Other Comprehensive Shares Amount Paid-in Capital Surplus Earnings Income (loss) Total Balance at September 30, 2019 22,525,000 $ 22,525 $ 129,930,330 $ 10,360,251 $ 34,070,767 $ (15,683,723 ) $ 158,700150 Net loss for the period - - (257,381 ) (257,381 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments - - 4,380,862 4,380,862 Balance at December 31, 2019 22,525,000 22,525 129,930,330 10,360,251 33,189,365 (11,302,861 162,823,631 Net loss for the period - - (624,021 ) (624,021 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments - - (2,823,145 (2,823,145 Balance at March 31, 2020 22,525,000 $ 22,525 $ 129,930,330 $ 10,360,251 $ 33,189,365 $ (14,126,006 ) $ 159,376,465 Balance at September 30, 2020 22,525,000 $ 22,525 $ 129,930,330 $ 10,458,395 $ 34,954,061 $ (7,039,490 ) $ 168,325,821 Net income for the period - - - - 291,587 - 291,587 Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - - 6,991,159 6,991,159 Balance at December 31, 2020 22,525,000 22,525 129,930,330 10,458,395 35,245,648 (48,331 ) 175,608,567 Net income for the period - - - - 2,221,237 - 2,221,237 Foreign currency translation adjustments - - - - - (737,431 ) (737,431 ) Balance at March 31, 2021 22,525,000 $ 22,525 $ 129,930,330 $ 10,458,395 $ 37,466,885 $ (785,762 ) $ 177,092,373

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

CHINA HGS REAL ESTATE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six months ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 2,512,824 $ (881,402 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Deferred tax provision (benefit) - (235,179 ) Depreciation 24,772 37,710 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Contract assets (422,948 ) 651,289 Real estate property development completed 4,747,385 2,937,724 Real estate property under development (13,010,220 ) (2,835,288 ) Other current assets (1,281,964 ) (935,053 ) Security deposit 3,195,887 Accounts payables 5,515,797 89,325 Other payable 395,088 111,347 Contract liabilities (28,762 ) (71,507 ) Customer deposits 1,387,999 2,349,028 Construction deposits (428 ) Accrued expenses (675,478 ) Taxes payables 109,454 (1,379,060 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (50,575 ) 2,358,915 Cash flow from financing activities Repayments of construction loans - (2,128,585 ) Net cash used in financing activities - (2,128,585 ) Effect of changes of foreign exchange rate on cash and restricted cash 36,349 103,801 Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash (14,226 ) 334,131 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period 3,867,536 4,202,117 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 3,853,310 $ 4,536,248 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 1,847,904 $ 3,416,592 Income taxes paid $ 135,462 $ 375,601 Reconciliation to amounts on condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash $ 555,576 $ 658,313 Restricted $ 3,297,734 $ 3,877,935 Total cash and restricted cash $ 3,853,310 $ 4,536,248 Cash, beginning of period $ 457,699 $ 263,139 Restricted, beginning of period $ 3,409,837 $ 3,938,978 Total cash and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 3,867,536 $ 4,202,117 Non-cash financing activities: Reclassification of interest payable to construction loan $ 1,626,210 $ - Real estate sales for settlements in real estate property under development $ (14,432,275 ) $ -

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.