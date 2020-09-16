Log in
CHINA HIGH PRECISION AUTOMATION GROUP

(0591)
China High Precision Automation : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

09/16/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA HIGH PRECISION AUTOMATION GROUP LIMITED

中國高精密自動化集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code : 591)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China High Precision Automation Group Limited (the "Company"), hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 28 September 2020 for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 for publication and considering the payment of final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

China High Precision Automation Group Limited

Wong Fun Chung

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Fun Chung, Mr. Zou Chong, Mr. Su Fang Zhong and Mr. Cheung Chuen, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Ms. Ji Qin Zhi, Dr. Hu Guo Qing and Mr. Chan Yuk Hiu, Taylor.

Managers
NameTitle
Fun Chung Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chong Zou Executive Director & Group Deputy General Manager
Fang Zhong Su Executive Director & Group Deputy General Manager
Chuen Cheung Secretary & Executive Director
Guo Qing Hu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA HIGH PRECISION AUTOMATION GROUP0.00%0
KEYENCE CORPORATION17.28%104 644
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE18.03%68 058
NIDEC CORPORATION30.04%53 512
EATON CORPORATION PLC8.61%41 282
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.29%40 750
