China High Precision Automation : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

CHINA HIGH PRECISION AUTOMATION GROUP LIMITED

中國高精密自動化集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code : 591)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of China High Precision Automation Group Limited (the "Company"), hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 28 September 2020 for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 for publication and considering the payment of final dividend, if any.

Hong Kong, 16 September 2020

