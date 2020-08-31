Log in
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED

(1378)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/28
5.2 HKD   -0.57%
04:35aCHINA HONGQIAO : Voluntary announcement
PU
08/27Chalco first-half profits dive, aluminium output slips back behind Rusal
RE
08/21China Hongqiao aluminium output down on smelter move; profits up
RE
China Hongqiao : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

08/31/2020 | 04:35am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Hongqiao Group Limited

中國宏橋集團有限公司

(Incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1378)

Voluntary Announcement

This is a voluntary announcement made by China Hongqiao Group Limited (the "Company").

The 2020 interim financial information of Shandong Hongqiao New Material Co., Ltd. ("Shandong Hongqiao") and Shandong Weiqiao Aluminum and Power Co., Ltd. ("Aluminum & Power"), both of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, was disclosed on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn) and the website of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (http://www.szse.cn). As the 2020 interim financial information of Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power is available only in Chinese, the Company wishes to provide the following unaudited consolidated balance sheet statement as at 30 June 2020 and unaudited consolidated income statement for the six months ended 30 June 2020 prepared by Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power.

The board of directors of the Company wishes to remind investors that the financial information of Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power contained herein is prepared based on the generally accepted accounting principles of the PRC and the unaudited management accounts. It has not been reviewed or audited by the auditors of Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power.

The investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such information and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

1

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Prepared by Shandong Hongqiao New Material Co., Ltd.

Date: 30 June 2020

Units: RMB

Assets

Row

Opening balance

Ending balance

Liabilities and owners' equity

Row

Opening balance

Ending balance

Current assets:

Current liabilities:

Cash at bank and on hand

1

42,179,527,836.95

41,766,247,316.87

short-term borrowings

29

20,206,524,388.98

25,494,573,473.71

Financial assets at fair value

2

Financial liabilities at fair

30

through profit or loss

value through profit or loss

Financial assets held for

3

2,005,336.43

Financial liabilities held for

31

2,513,150.00

441,350.00

trading

trading

Notes receivable

4

11,139,774,701.46

8,155,954,109.01

Notes payable

32

2,138,842,046.11

2,059,068,949.25

Accounts receivable

5

10,459,651,873.46

9,735,375,643.24

Accounts payble

33

17,604,071,560.90

12,467,289,123.41

Prepayments

6

3,306,735,499.22

4,324,807,147.52

Advances from customers

34

2,424,421,780.69

832,835,292.87

Other receivable

7

1,799,593,694.22

5,602,838,067.48

Staff remuneration payables

35

607,012,239.84

461,642,309.15

Invetories

8

21,561,663,723.07

20,840,115,941.35

Taxes payable

36

2,781,760,129.40

3,010,530,694.89

Assets held for sale

9

370,058,072.87

Other payable

37

10,337,986,206.37

8,389,856,185.65

Non-current assets due within

10

Liabilities held for sale

38

one year

Other current assets

11

1,018,348,932.08

1,123,526,189.32

Non-current liabilities due

39

8,238,581,263.98

25,861,590,907.03

within one year

Other current liabilities

40

161,490,336.06

Total current assets:

91,837,359,669.76

91,548,864,414.79

Total current liabilities:

64,341,712,766.27

78,739,318,622.02

Non-current assets:

Non-current liabilities:

Available-for-sale financial

12

Long-term borrowings

41

405,990,000.00

507,616,250.00

assets

Other debt investment

13

1,000,000,000.00

Bonds payable

42

38,529,228,965.47

18,895,488,897.04

Held-to-maturity investments

14

Long-term payables

43

4,772,872,633.21

2,965,537,417.42

Long-term receivables

15

2,000,000,000.00

2,000,000,000.00

Estimated liabilities

44

Long-term equity investments

16

2,410,689,480.69

2,872,080,149.65

Deferred income

45

571,416,378.60

632,738,141.74

Investment in other equity

17

111,000,782.51

111,000,782.51

Deferred tax liabilities

46

318,245,792.65

310,608,311.33

instruments

Investment property

18

Other non-current liabilities

47

13,856,497.93

14,441,781.23

Fixed assets

19

62,816,757,781.46

56,758,430,005.35

Construction in progress

20

1,399,591,944.50

2,303,131,252.78

Total non-current liabilities:

44,611,610,267.86

23,326,430,798.76

Biological assets for

21

production

Oil and gas assets

22

Total liabilities:

108,953,323,034.13

102,065,749,420.78

Intangible assets

23

5,052,724,023.39

5,173,035,591.39

Development expenses

24

2,427,707.90

Shareholders' equity:

Goodwill

25

608,817,605.80

509,574,519.00

Share capital

48

9,921,364,362.00

10,272,439,362.00

Long-term prepaid expenses

26

1,987,937.99

1,572,755.54

Capital reserve

49

5,375,558.27

5,520,652.02

Deferred tax assets

27

2,329,961,053.21

2,469,029,886.65

Less: Treasury Share

50

Other non-current assets

28

213,348,113.84

393,131,433.71

Other comprehensive income

51

-1,919,041.77

-1,915,377.38

Surplus reserve

52

1,237,468,987.08

1,237,468,987.08

Total non-current assets:

76,947,306,431.29

73,590,986,376.58

Special reserve

53

431,391,403.01

494,315,318.35

Undistributed profits

54

46,861,507,439.03

49,435,130,805.70

Minority interests

55

1,376,154,359.30

1,631,141,622.82

Total shareholders' equity:

59,831,343,066.92

63,074,101,370.59

TOTAL ASSETS

168,784,666,101.05

165,139,850,791.37

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

168,784,666,101.05

165,139,850,791.37

OWNERS' EQUITY

Person-in-charge of

Person-in-charge of

Person-in-charge of

corporate:

accounting:

accounting institution:

Zhang Bo

Zhang Ruilian

Ma Fei

2

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Prepared by Shandong Hongqiao New Material Co., Ltd.

January to June 2020

Units: RMB

Amount for the

Accumlated

Item

Row

corresponding

Amount for the

period last year

current year

I. Operating income

1

41,136,992,457.45

40,258,530,135.33

Less: Operating cost

2

32,961,035,753.84

33,012,941,887.42

Taxes and surcharges

3

420,682,565.47

352,993,679.36

Selling expenses

4

291,647,548.92

152,545,110.29

Administrative expenses

5

1,011,438,734.71

1,134,416,751.27

Research and development expenses

6

325,294,734.51

375,147,328.36

Financial expenses

7

2,664,880,165.66

2,025,915,471.97

Of which: Interests expenses

8

2,683,573,118.68

1,955,418,792.31

Interests income

9

95,777,484.49

145,522,270.66

Add: Other gains

10

9,584,250.01

118,133,658.13

Investment gains (Losses are indicated by "-")

11

36,294,074.26

270,167,964.49

Gains from changes in fair value

12

53,625.00

2,072,136.00

(Losses are indicated by "-")

Credit impairment losses

13

-258,380.57

-26,785,606.11

(Losses are indicated by "-")

Asset impairment losses

14

-1,175,825,833.81

-334,154,303.70

(Losses are indicated by "-")

Gains on disposal of assets (Losses are

15

-15,193.05

174,571,416.08

indicated by "-")

II. Operating profit (Losses are indicated by "-")

16

2,331,845,496.18

3,408,575,171.55

Add: Non-operating income

17

155,119,222.49

80,498,931.44

Less: Non-operating expenses

18

658,743.92

6,695,744.50

III. Total profit (Losses are indicated by "-")

19

2,486,305,974.75

3,482,378,358.49

Less: Income tax expenses

20

785,117,519.44

601,567,962.52

IV. Net proft (Losses are indicated by "-")

21

1,701,188,455.31

2,880,810,395.97

(I) Net profit from continuing operations

22

1,701,188,455.31

2,880,810,395.97

(Net loss is indicated by "-")

(II) Net profit from discontinued operations

23

(Net loss is indicated by "-")

Person-in-charge of

Person-in-charge of

Person-in-charge of

corporate:

accounting:

accounting institution:

Zhang Bo

Zhang Ruilian

Ma Fei

3

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

Prepared by Shandong Weiqiao Aluminum & Power Co., Ltd.

Date: 30 June 2020

Units: RMB

Assets

Row

Opening balance

Ending balance

Liabilities and owners' equity

Row

Opening balance

Ending balance

Current assets:

Current liabilities:

Cash at bank and on hand

1

30,736,539,592.81

30,207,922,341.48

short-term borrowings

29

14,418,000,000.00

19,332,208,261.92

Financial assets at fair value

2

Financial liabilities at fair

30

through profit or loss

value through profit or loss

Financial assets held for

3

2,005,336.43

Financial liabilities held for

31

2,513,150.00

441,350.00

trading

trading

Notes receivable

4

9,575,821,778.54

6,642,288,769.39

Notes payable

32

2,000,000,000.00

2,000,000,000.00

Accounts receivable

5

6,700,053,684.73

5,898,830,624.43

Accounts payble

33

11,406,086,255.63

6,866,064,034.86

Prepayments

6

3,175,357,865.65

3,419,064,191.72

Advances from customers

34

1,219,501,351.25

719,303,403.23

Other receivable

7

2,629,066,036.50

6,870,354,111.39

Staff remuneration payables

35

490,023,409.47

369,386,487.66

Invetories

8

15,346,721,952.20

15,789,926,730.19

Taxes payable

36

2,262,581,502.04

2,235,139,890.81

Assets held for sale

9

370,058,072.87

Other payable

37

16,616,093,005.13

12,294,324,915.66

Non-current assets due within

10

Liabilities held for sale

38

one year

Other current assets

11

795,186,145.56

927,961,550.13

Non-current liabilities due

39

6,740,000,000.00

15,802,182,139.44

within one year

Other current liabilities

40

161,490,336.06

Total current assets:

69,330,810,465.29

69,756,348,318.73

Total current liabilities:

55,154,798,673.52

59,780,540,819.64

Non-current assets:

Non-current liabilities:

Available-for-sale financial

12

Long-term borrowings

41

395,000,000.00

498,000,000.00

assets

Other debt investment

13

1,000,000,000.00

Bonds payable

42

15,847,304,180.83

9,748,655,829.46

Held-to-maturity investments

14

Long-term payables

43

9,711,746,243.36

2,965,437,434.02

Long-term receivables

15

2,000,000,000.00

2,000,000,000.00

Estimated liabilities

44

Long-term equity investments

16

2,410,689,480.69

2,872,080,149.65

Deferred income

45

537,215,485.85

503,809,020.31

Investment in other equity

17

111,000,782.51

111,000,782.51

Deferred tax liabilities

46

304,717,554.37

298,129,117.61

instruments

Investment property

18

Other non-current liabilities

47

Fixed assets

19

53,939,321,545.18

46,967,693,013.92

Construction in progress

20

1,246,098,418.34

1,468,814,684.92

Total non-current liabilities

26,795,983,464.41

14,014,031,401.40

Biological assets for

21

production

Oil and gas assets

22

Total liabilities:

81,950,782,137.93

73,794,572,221.04

Intangible assets

23

4,634,351,596.58

4,566,431,704.25

Development expenses

24

Shareholders' equity:

Goodwill

25

311,768,933.61

311,768,933.61

Share capital

48

13,000,000,000.00

13,000,000,000.00

Long-term prepaid expenses

26

1,899,511.23

1,424,633.43

Capital reserve

49

4,026,911.53

4,172,005.28

Deferred tax assets

27

1,913,543,512.29

1,988,744,509.62

Less: Treasury Share

50

Other non-current assets

28

187,062,109.98

202,680,359.92

Other comprehensive income

51

-1,919,041.77

-1,915,377.38

Special reserve

52

340,052,733.57

388,297,540.78

Total non-current assets:

66,755,735,890.41

61,490,638,771.83

Surplus reserve

53

3,332,910,751.32

3,332,910,751.32

Undistributed profits

54

37,451,258,293.04

40,714,040,183.23

Minority interests

55

9,434,570.08

14,909,766.29

Total shareholders' equity:

54,135,764,217.77

57,452,414,869.52

TOTAL ASSETS

136,086,546,355.70

131,246,987,090.56

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

136,086,546,355.70

131,246,987,090.56

OWNERS' EQUITY

Person-in-charge of

Person-in-charge of

Person-in-charge of

corporate:

accounting:

accounting institution:

Zhang Bo

Zhang Ruilian

Ma Fei

4

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Prepared by Shandong Weiqiao Aluminum & Power Co., Ltd.

January to June 2020

Units: RMB

Amount for the

Accumlated

Item

Row

corresponding

Amount for the

period last year

current year

I. Operating income

1

35,371,853,890.47

36,467,456,738.62

Less: Operating cost

2

28,867,281,070.22

30,801,434,773.08

Taxes and surcharges

3

372,711,663.96

304,912,715.33

Selling expenses

4

298,845,681.36

160,709,331.31

Administrative expenses

5

834,581,177.35

940,289,795.64

Research and development expenses

6

285,192,097.04

307,493,487.23

Financial expenses

7

1,470,113,906.62

1,165,401,040.15

Of which: Interests expenses

8

1,536,221,686.79

1,184,648,614.29

Interests income

9

96,823,747.64

121,363,950.09

Add: Other gains

10

9,111,035.72

101,083,825.50

Investment gains(Losses are indicated by "-")

11

36,294,074.26

270,167,964.49

Gains from changes in fair value

12

53,625.00

2,072,136.00

(Losses are indicated by "-")

Credit impairment losses

13

-264,225.20

-21,540,670.88

(Losses are indicated by "-")

Asset impairment losses

14

-1,116,882,498.88

-197,218,272.57

(Losses are indicated by "-")

Gains on disposal of assets (Losses are

15

785,254,689.31

indicated by "-")

II. Operating profit (Losses are indicated by "-")

16

2,171,440,304.82

3,727,035,267.73

Add: Non-operating income

17

123,000,775.00

60,165,729.13

Less: Non-operating expenses

18

635,955.65

6,695,677.78

III. Total profit (Losses are indicated by "-")

19

2,293,805,124.17

3,780,505,319.08

Less: Income tax expenses

20

696,517,829.29

518,278,232.69

IV. Net proft (Losses are indicated by "-")

21

1,597,287,294.88

3,262,227,086.39

(I) Net profit from continuing operations

22

1,597,287,294.88

3,262,227,086.39

(Net loss is indicated by "-")

(II) Net profit from discontinued operations

23

(Net loss is indicated by "-")

Person-in-charge of

Person-in-charge of

Person-in-charge of

corporate:

accounting:

accounting institution:

Zhang Bo

Zhang Ruilian

Ma Fei

By Order of the Board

China Hongqiao Group Limited

Mr. Zhang Bo

Chairman

Shandong, the People's Republic of China

31 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors, namely Mr. Zhang Bo, Ms. Zheng Shuliang, and Ms. Zhang Ruilian as executive directors, Mr. Yang Congsen, Mr. Zhang Jinglei and Mr. Chen Yisong (Mr. Zhang Hao as his alternate) as non-executive directors, and Mr. Xing Jian, Mr. Han Benwen and Mr. Dong Xinyi as independent non-executive directors.

5

Disclaimer

China Hongqiao Group Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:34:11 UTC
