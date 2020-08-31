China Hongqiao : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Hongqiao Group Limited
中國宏橋集團有限公司
(Incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1378)
Voluntary Announcement
This is a voluntary announcement made by China Hongqiao Group Limited (the "Company").
The 2020 interim financial information of Shandong Hongqiao New Material Co., Ltd. ("Shandong Hongqiao") and Shandong Weiqiao Aluminum and Power Co., Ltd. ("Aluminum & Power"), both of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, was disclosed on the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn) and the website of Shenzhen Stock Exchange (http://www.szse.cn). As the 2020 interim financial information of Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power is available only in Chinese, the Company wishes to provide the following unaudited consolidated balance sheet statement as at 30 June 2020 and unaudited consolidated income statement for the six months ended 30 June 2020 prepared by Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power.
The board of directors of the Company wishes to remind investors that the financial information of Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power contained herein is prepared based on the generally accepted accounting principles of the PRC and the unaudited management accounts. It has not been reviewed or audited by the auditors of Shandong Hongqiao and Aluminum & Power.
The investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such information and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
1
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Prepared by Shandong Hongqiao New Material Co., Ltd.
Date: 30 June 2020
Units: RMB
Assets
Row
Opening balance
Ending balance
Liabilities and owners' equity
Row
Opening balance
Ending balance
Current assets:
Current liabilities:
Cash at bank and on hand
1
42,179,527,836.95
41,766,247,316.87
short-term borrowings
29
20,206,524,388.98
25,494,573,473.71
Financial assets at fair value
2
Financial liabilities at fair
30
through profit or loss
value through profit or loss
Financial assets held for
3
2,005,336.43
Financial liabilities held for
31
2,513,150.00
441,350.00
trading
trading
Notes receivable
4
11,139,774,701.46
8,155,954,109.01
Notes payable
32
2,138,842,046.11
2,059,068,949.25
Accounts receivable
5
10,459,651,873.46
9,735,375,643.24
Accounts payble
33
17,604,071,560.90
12,467,289,123.41
Prepayments
6
3,306,735,499.22
4,324,807,147.52
Advances from customers
34
2,424,421,780.69
832,835,292.87
Other receivable
7
1,799,593,694.22
5,602,838,067.48
Staff remuneration payables
35
607,012,239.84
461,642,309.15
Invetories
8
21,561,663,723.07
20,840,115,941.35
Taxes payable
36
2,781,760,129.40
3,010,530,694.89
Assets held for sale
9
370,058,072.87
Other payable
37
10,337,986,206.37
8,389,856,185.65
Non-current assets due within
10
Liabilities held for sale
38
one year
Other current assets
11
1,018,348,932.08
1,123,526,189.32
Non-current liabilities due
39
8,238,581,263.98
25,861,590,907.03
within one year
Other current liabilities
40
161,490,336.06
Total current assets:
91,837,359,669.76
91,548,864,414.79
Total current liabilities:
64,341,712,766.27
78,739,318,622.02
Non-current assets:
Non-current liabilities:
Available-for-sale financial
12
Long-term borrowings
41
405,990,000.00
507,616,250.00
assets
Other debt investment
13
1,000,000,000.00
Bonds payable
42
38,529,228,965.47
18,895,488,897.04
Held-to-maturity investments
14
Long-term payables
43
4,772,872,633.21
2,965,537,417.42
Long-term receivables
15
2,000,000,000.00
2,000,000,000.00
Estimated liabilities
44
Long-term equity investments
16
2,410,689,480.69
2,872,080,149.65
Deferred income
45
571,416,378.60
632,738,141.74
Investment in other equity
17
111,000,782.51
111,000,782.51
Deferred tax liabilities
46
318,245,792.65
310,608,311.33
instruments
Investment property
18
Other non-current liabilities
47
13,856,497.93
14,441,781.23
Fixed assets
19
62,816,757,781.46
56,758,430,005.35
Construction in progress
20
1,399,591,944.50
2,303,131,252.78
Total non-current liabilities:
44,611,610,267.86
23,326,430,798.76
Biological assets for
21
production
Oil and gas assets
22
Total liabilities:
108,953,323,034.13
102,065,749,420.78
Intangible assets
23
5,052,724,023.39
5,173,035,591.39
Development expenses
24
2,427,707.90
Shareholders' equity:
Goodwill
25
608,817,605.80
509,574,519.00
Share capital
48
9,921,364,362.00
10,272,439,362.00
Long-term prepaid expenses
26
1,987,937.99
1,572,755.54
Capital reserve
49
5,375,558.27
5,520,652.02
Deferred tax assets
27
2,329,961,053.21
2,469,029,886.65
Less: Treasury Share
50
Other non-current assets
28
213,348,113.84
393,131,433.71
Other comprehensive income
51
-1,919,041.77
-1,915,377.38
Surplus reserve
52
1,237,468,987.08
1,237,468,987.08
Total non-current assets:
76,947,306,431.29
73,590,986,376.58
Special reserve
53
431,391,403.01
494,315,318.35
Undistributed profits
54
46,861,507,439.03
49,435,130,805.70
Minority interests
55
1,376,154,359.30
1,631,141,622.82
Total shareholders' equity:
59,831,343,066.92
63,074,101,370.59
TOTAL ASSETS
168,784,666,101.05
165,139,850,791.37
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
168,784,666,101.05
165,139,850,791.37
OWNERS' EQUITY
Person-in-charge of
Person-in-charge of
Person-in-charge of
corporate:
accounting:
accounting institution:
Zhang Bo
Zhang Ruilian
Ma Fei
2
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Prepared by Shandong Hongqiao New Material Co., Ltd.
January to June 2020
Units: RMB
Amount for the
Accumlated
Item
Row
corresponding
Amount for the
period last year
current year
I. Operating income
1
41,136,992,457.45
40,258,530,135.33
Less: Operating cost
2
32,961,035,753.84
33,012,941,887.42
Taxes and surcharges
3
420,682,565.47
352,993,679.36
Selling expenses
4
291,647,548.92
152,545,110.29
Administrative expenses
5
1,011,438,734.71
1,134,416,751.27
Research and development expenses
6
325,294,734.51
375,147,328.36
Financial expenses
7
2,664,880,165.66
2,025,915,471.97
Of which: Interests expenses
8
2,683,573,118.68
1,955,418,792.31
Interests income
9
95,777,484.49
145,522,270.66
Add: Other gains
10
9,584,250.01
118,133,658.13
Investment gains (Losses are indicated by "-")
11
36,294,074.26
270,167,964.49
Gains from changes in fair value
12
53,625.00
2,072,136.00
(Losses are indicated by "-")
Credit impairment losses
13
-258,380.57
-26,785,606.11
(Losses are indicated by "-")
Asset impairment losses
14
-1,175,825,833.81
-334,154,303.70
(Losses are indicated by "-")
Gains on disposal of assets (Losses are
15
-15,193.05
174,571,416.08
indicated by "-")
II. Operating profit (Losses are indicated by "-")
16
2,331,845,496.18
3,408,575,171.55
Add: Non-operating income
17
155,119,222.49
80,498,931.44
Less: Non-operating expenses
18
658,743.92
6,695,744.50
III. Total profit (Losses are indicated by "-")
19
2,486,305,974.75
3,482,378,358.49
Less: Income tax expenses
20
785,117,519.44
601,567,962.52
IV. Net proft (Losses are indicated by "-")
21
1,701,188,455.31
2,880,810,395.97
(I) Net profit from continuing operations
22
1,701,188,455.31
2,880,810,395.97
(Net loss is indicated by "-")
(II) Net profit from discontinued operations
23
(Net loss is indicated by "-")
Person-in-charge of
Person-in-charge of
Person-in-charge of
corporate:
accounting:
accounting institution:
Zhang Bo
Zhang Ruilian
Ma Fei
3
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Prepared by Shandong Weiqiao Aluminum & Power Co., Ltd.
Date: 30 June 2020
Units: RMB
Assets
Row
Opening balance
Ending balance
Liabilities and owners' equity
Row
Opening balance
Ending balance
Current assets:
Current liabilities:
Cash at bank and on hand
1
30,736,539,592.81
30,207,922,341.48
short-term borrowings
29
14,418,000,000.00
19,332,208,261.92
Financial assets at fair value
2
Financial liabilities at fair
30
through profit or loss
value through profit or loss
Financial assets held for
3
2,005,336.43
Financial liabilities held for
31
2,513,150.00
441,350.00
trading
trading
Notes receivable
4
9,575,821,778.54
6,642,288,769.39
Notes payable
32
2,000,000,000.00
2,000,000,000.00
Accounts receivable
5
6,700,053,684.73
5,898,830,624.43
Accounts payble
33
11,406,086,255.63
6,866,064,034.86
Prepayments
6
3,175,357,865.65
3,419,064,191.72
Advances from customers
34
1,219,501,351.25
719,303,403.23
Other receivable
7
2,629,066,036.50
6,870,354,111.39
Staff remuneration payables
35
490,023,409.47
369,386,487.66
Invetories
8
15,346,721,952.20
15,789,926,730.19
Taxes payable
36
2,262,581,502.04
2,235,139,890.81
Assets held for sale
9
370,058,072.87
Other payable
37
16,616,093,005.13
12,294,324,915.66
Non-current assets due within
10
Liabilities held for sale
38
one year
Other current assets
11
795,186,145.56
927,961,550.13
Non-current liabilities due
39
6,740,000,000.00
15,802,182,139.44
within one year
Other current liabilities
40
161,490,336.06
Total current assets:
69,330,810,465.29
69,756,348,318.73
Total current liabilities:
55,154,798,673.52
59,780,540,819.64
Non-current assets:
Non-current liabilities:
Available-for-sale financial
12
Long-term borrowings
41
395,000,000.00
498,000,000.00
assets
Other debt investment
13
1,000,000,000.00
Bonds payable
42
15,847,304,180.83
9,748,655,829.46
Held-to-maturity investments
14
Long-term payables
43
9,711,746,243.36
2,965,437,434.02
Long-term receivables
15
2,000,000,000.00
2,000,000,000.00
Estimated liabilities
44
Long-term equity investments
16
2,410,689,480.69
2,872,080,149.65
Deferred income
45
537,215,485.85
503,809,020.31
Investment in other equity
17
111,000,782.51
111,000,782.51
Deferred tax liabilities
46
304,717,554.37
298,129,117.61
instruments
Investment property
18
Other non-current liabilities
47
Fixed assets
19
53,939,321,545.18
46,967,693,013.92
Construction in progress
20
1,246,098,418.34
1,468,814,684.92
Total non-current liabilities
26,795,983,464.41
14,014,031,401.40
Biological assets for
21
production
Oil and gas assets
22
Total liabilities:
81,950,782,137.93
73,794,572,221.04
Intangible assets
23
4,634,351,596.58
4,566,431,704.25
Development expenses
24
Shareholders' equity:
Goodwill
25
311,768,933.61
311,768,933.61
Share capital
48
13,000,000,000.00
13,000,000,000.00
Long-term prepaid expenses
26
1,899,511.23
1,424,633.43
Capital reserve
49
4,026,911.53
4,172,005.28
Deferred tax assets
27
1,913,543,512.29
1,988,744,509.62
Less: Treasury Share
50
Other non-current assets
28
187,062,109.98
202,680,359.92
Other comprehensive income
51
-1,919,041.77
-1,915,377.38
Special reserve
52
340,052,733.57
388,297,540.78
Total non-current assets:
66,755,735,890.41
61,490,638,771.83
Surplus reserve
53
3,332,910,751.32
3,332,910,751.32
Undistributed profits
54
37,451,258,293.04
40,714,040,183.23
Minority interests
55
9,434,570.08
14,909,766.29
Total shareholders' equity:
54,135,764,217.77
57,452,414,869.52
TOTAL ASSETS
136,086,546,355.70
131,246,987,090.56
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
136,086,546,355.70
131,246,987,090.56
OWNERS' EQUITY
Person-in-charge of
Person-in-charge of
Person-in-charge of
corporate:
accounting:
accounting institution:
Zhang Bo
Zhang Ruilian
Ma Fei
4
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Prepared by Shandong Weiqiao Aluminum & Power Co., Ltd.
January to June 2020
Units: RMB
Amount for the
Accumlated
Item
Row
corresponding
Amount for the
period last year
current year
I. Operating income
1
35,371,853,890.47
36,467,456,738.62
Less: Operating cost
2
28,867,281,070.22
30,801,434,773.08
Taxes and surcharges
3
372,711,663.96
304,912,715.33
Selling expenses
4
298,845,681.36
160,709,331.31
Administrative expenses
5
834,581,177.35
940,289,795.64
Research and development expenses
6
285,192,097.04
307,493,487.23
Financial expenses
7
1,470,113,906.62
1,165,401,040.15
Of which: Interests expenses
8
1,536,221,686.79
1,184,648,614.29
Interests income
9
96,823,747.64
121,363,950.09
Add: Other gains
10
9,111,035.72
101,083,825.50
Investment gains(Losses are indicated by "-")
11
36,294,074.26
270,167,964.49
Gains from changes in fair value
12
53,625.00
2,072,136.00
(Losses are indicated by "-")
Credit impairment losses
13
-264,225.20
-21,540,670.88
(Losses are indicated by "-")
Asset impairment losses
14
-1,116,882,498.88
-197,218,272.57
(Losses are indicated by "-")
Gains on disposal of assets (Losses are
15
785,254,689.31
indicated by "-")
II. Operating profit (Losses are indicated by "-")
16
2,171,440,304.82
3,727,035,267.73
Add: Non-operating income
17
123,000,775.00
60,165,729.13
Less: Non-operating expenses
18
635,955.65
6,695,677.78
III. Total profit (Losses are indicated by "-")
19
2,293,805,124.17
3,780,505,319.08
Less: Income tax expenses
20
696,517,829.29
518,278,232.69
IV. Net proft (Losses are indicated by "-")
21
1,597,287,294.88
3,262,227,086.39
(I) Net profit from continuing operations
22
1,597,287,294.88
3,262,227,086.39
(Net loss is indicated by "-")
(II) Net profit from discontinued operations
23
(Net loss is indicated by "-")
Person-in-charge of
Person-in-charge of
Person-in-charge of
corporate:
accounting:
accounting institution:
Zhang Bo
Zhang Ruilian
Ma Fei
By Order of the Board
China Hongqiao Group Limited
Mr. Zhang Bo
Chairman
Shandong, the People's Republic of China
31 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises nine directors, namely Mr. Zhang Bo, Ms. Zheng Shuliang, and Ms. Zhang Ruilian as executive directors, Mr. Yang Congsen, Mr. Zhang Jinglei and Mr. Chen Yisong (Mr. Zhang Hao as his alternate) as non-executive directors, and Mr. Xing Jian, Mr. Han Benwen and Mr. Dong Xinyi as independent non-executive directors.
China Hongqiao Group Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:34:11 UTC