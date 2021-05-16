Log in
    1378   KYG211501005

CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED

(1378)
  Report
Copper edges higher on Chilean supply worries

05/16/2021 | 11:25pm EDT
HANOI, May 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as worries over supply from top producer Chile mounted after workers at two mines rejected a contract offer from the company and threats of a strike loomed.

A union representing workers at BHP's Escondida and Spence mines in Chile rejected the company's contract offer, raising the risk of a strike at the two sprawling copper deposits, the union's president said on Friday.

Chilean law allows either party to now request a five-day government mediation period, extendable for an additional five days, ahead of any eventual strike. BHP told Reuters it believed the two parties could still reach an agreement.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange advanced 0.7% to $10,316 a tonne by 0254 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.2% to 74,950 yuan ($11,639.46) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China Hongqiao Group, the world's top private sector aluminium producer, plans to move more smelting capacity from its base in industrial Shandong to the hydropower-rich province of Yunnan, two sources said.

* Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> fell to $37 a tonne, its lowest since February 2016, indicating weak demand for imported metal into China.

* LME aluminium rose 1.2% to $2,492 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium climbed 2% to 19,810 yuan a tonne. ShFE nickel jumped 2.3% to 131,200 yuan a tonne and LME nickel increased 1.1% to $17,730 a tonne.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets turned mixed as data on Chinese retail sales missed expectations though industrial output stayed solid, while more evidence of global inflation pressures helped gold to a three-month peak.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 EU Reserve Assets Total April

1600 Russia GDP YY Quarterly Prelim Q1

($1 = 6.4393 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -1.55% 49.57 End-of-day quote.16.83%
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED -1.45% 12.26 End-of-day quote.72.68%
GOLD 0.33% 1853.01 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 1.34% 158.523 Delayed Quote.23.01%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.84% 1080.2867 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
SILVER 0.60% 27.652 Delayed Quote.4.07%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.05% 6.4393 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.09% 73.9975 Delayed Quote.0.09%
Financials
Sales 2021 101 B 15 713 M 15 713 M
Net income 2021 15 337 M 2 381 M 2 381 M
Net Debt 2021 14 952 M 2 321 M 2 321 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,91x
Yield 2021 8,15%
Capitalization 92 667 M 14 399 M 14 386 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 42 445
Free-Float 23,7%
Technical analysis trends CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 11,82 CNY
Last Close Price 10,16 CNY
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bo Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Lian Zhang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Jian Xing Independent Non-Executive Director
Ben Wen Han Independent Non-Executive Director
Xin Yi Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED72.68%14 399
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY60.66%11 346
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS28.72%10 571
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.23.42%7 240
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.84.99%6 769
QATAR ALUMINIUM MANUFACTURING COMPANY Q.P.S.C.70.11%2 521