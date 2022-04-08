Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Hongqiao Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1378   KYG211501005

CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED

(1378)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/08 04:08:09 am EDT
10.54 HKD   +1.74%
03/18China Hongqiao Group Limited Proposes Final Ordinary Dividend for the Year Ended December 31, 2021, Payable on 17 June 2022
CI
03/18China Hongqiao Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/11China Hongqiao Group Limited Provides Group Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Guinea asks bauxite miners to present local refinery plans by May

04/08/2022 | 09:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONAKRY, April 9 (Reuters) - The interim government of Guinea, the world's second-largest bauxite producer, on Friday asked international mining companies to present plans to refine their bauxite production into alumina within the country by May 2022.

Africa's biggest producer of the aluminium ore has been seeking to channel its mineral wealth into economic development, pressuring companies in recent years to commit to building local facilities that will refine bauxite into higher value alumina.

A junta that took power in a military coup in September has toughened the stance towards multinationals, ordering the suspension of all activities at a massive iron ore deposit last month to clarify how Guinea's interests would be preserved.

The companies concerned by the alumina ultimatum, including Guinea's top two bauxite producers Societe Miniere de Boke (SMB) and Compagnie des Bauxite de Guinee (CBG), had all previously committed to developing local refineries, the interim government said.

"The respect of basic agreements remains a non-negotiable for us," junta leader Mamady Doumbouya said during a hearing with company representatives broadcast on state television late on Friday.

"You and I can no longer continue this fool's game that perpetuates great inequality in our relations," he added.

The companies were asked to submit project proposals and a "precise timetable" for the construction of alumina refineries to the mines ministry by the end of May.

"Penalties" will ensue if the deadline is ignored, Doumbouya said without providing further detail.

SMB is owned by a consortium including Singapore shipping company Winning International Group, Shandong Weiqiao - a subsidiary of the world's top private sector aluminium producer China Hongqiao - and Guinea's UMS International.

CBG is 51%-owned by consortium Halco Mining Inc and 49%-owned by the Guinean government. Rio Tinto and Alcoa Corp each hold 45% of Halco, while Dadco Investments holds the rest.

he companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED 1.74% 10.54 Delayed Quote.25.88%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.60% 6101.54 Real-time Quote.-1.08%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.67% 6129 Delayed Quote.25.47%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.25% 214.0258 Delayed Quote.20.31%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.40% 1132.74 Delayed Quote.5.17%
SINGAPORE SHIPPING CORPORATION LIMITED 1.79% 0.285 Delayed Quote.-3.39%
All news about CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED
03/18China Hongqiao Group Limited Proposes Final Ordinary Dividend for the Year Ended Decemb..
CI
03/18China Hongqiao Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
02/11China Hongqiao Group Limited Provides Group Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 31 Dec..
CI
2021China Hongqiao to move aluminium smelting capacity to Yunnan province
RE
2021CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021Surging Metal Prices Weigh on Chinese Aluminum Processors’ Profitability, Nanshan..
MT
2021China’s Alumina Market to See Oversupply in 2022 on Soaring Prices
MT
2021CHINA HONGQIAO : Hongqiao to postpone aluminium capacity move to Yunnan due to power curbs
RE
2021China’s Yunnan Province Orders Aluminum Producers to Cut Output by 30%
MT
2021Russia's Rusal repays part of debt as shareholders keep it dividend free
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 116 B 18 285 M 18 285 M
Net income 2021 17 144 M 2 694 M 2 694 M
Net Debt 2021 21 643 M 3 401 M 3 401 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,41x
Yield 2021 10,2%
Capitalization 79 183 M 12 443 M 12 443 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 42 650
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Hongqiao Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 8,56 CNY
Average target price 10,81 CNY
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bo Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Lian Zhang Vice President & Manager-Accounting Department
Jian Xing Independent Non-Executive Director
Ben Wen Han Independent Non-Executive Director
Xin Yi Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED25.88%12 233
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD9.86%11 944
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL-41.06%8 626
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO.,LTD.-16.14%7 404
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.12.26%6 991
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.93.75%5 816