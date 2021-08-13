Log in
    1378   KYG211501005

CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED

(1378)
Russia's Rusal H1 net profit boosted by higher aluminium sales, prices

08/13/2021 | 11:06am EDT
MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium producer Rusal said on Friday its first-half net profit jumped to $2.0 billion from a loss of $124 million a year ago due to higher sales and stronger prices for the metal.

Hong-Kong listed Rusal, the world's third largest aluminium producer behind China's Chinalco and Hongqiao , increased its January-June sales by 6% year on year, while the average price for a tonne of aluminium rose by 30%.

Rusal sells the metal, used in construction and electronics among other industries, to Europe, the United States and Asia. It has been hit by Russia's government decision to raise export taxes for the country's metals producers for August-December.

Rusal said in June that the 15% export tax on aluminium exports, or a minimum of $254 a tonne, would cost it several hundred million dollars this year and may lead to lower 2021 sales.

Rusal's board recommended not to pay dividends for the first half of 2021, the company added in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2021
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED 4.76% 11.44 End-of-day quote.61.13%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 0.58% 165.5645 Delayed Quote.30.66%
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY 0.00% 5.65 End-of-day quote.56.51%
Financials
Sales 2021 104 B 16 090 M 16 090 M
Net income 2021 16 599 M 2 562 M 2 562 M
Net Debt 2021 16 379 M 2 528 M 2 528 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,32x
Yield 2021 9,84%
Capitalization 88 404 M 13 644 M 13 643 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 42 445
Free-Float 23,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,53 CNY
Average target price 12,46 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Managers and Directors
Bo Zhang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rui Lian Zhang Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Jian Xing Independent Non-Executive Director
Ben Wen Han Independent Non-Executive Director
Xin Yi Dong Independent Non-Executive Director
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED61.13%13 410
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY56.51%11 031
SHANDONG NANSHAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.83.54%10 697
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS BERHAD18.24%9 462
YUNNAN ALUMINIUM CO., LTD.103.45%7 396
ALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B.S.C.35.28%2 610