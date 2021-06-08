China Huarong Asset Management : pushes new candidate towards top of Huarong Asset Management

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - China's banking watchdog named
Liang Qiang, an asset management veteran, to the senior post of
deputy communist party boss at China Huarong Asset Management Co
, the state-run firm that has faced restructuring, the
company said on Tuesday.
Liang, now president of state-owned Great Wall Asset
Management, was also recommended for the position of Huarong's
president and executive director, the company statement said,
citing a meeting of executives on June 4.
Liang's appointment to the post was read out by an official
from the watchdog, China Banking and Regulatory Commission
(CBIRC), at the June 4 meeting, according to the statement.
The position of deputy communist party boss in a Chinese
state-owned firm gives the holder a powerful voice in the
business decisions. The holder usually also has an executive
position at the same company.
The appointment of Liang follows Huarong's restructuring,
which spooked investors in China's dollar-bond market in April
when it delayed its business results, prompting ratings
downgrades, warnings from global agencies and the suspension in
share trading. Dealings in its shares are still suspended.
After two years of restructuring its assets, the regulators
are pushing Huarong to sell non-core financial assets and are
considering informal backing for its $20 billion of dollar debt
due this year, Reuters reported last week.
The Finance Ministry is the biggest shareholder in
Beijing-based Huarong, which was established in the 1990s to
handle soured debts at state banks. Former chairman Lai Xiaomin
was executed in January after a corruption investigation into
the period when he expanded Huarong into a financial
conglomerate.
Reshuffling the leadership of state-controlled asset
management companies (AMCs) like Huarong comes amid reforms of
state "bad banks". Other state AMCs may also follow the lead of
Huarong to streamline their businesses, Reuters reported.
(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo; Editing by
Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair)