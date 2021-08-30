Log in
    2799   CNE100002367

CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.

(2799)
China Huarong in talks with investors after $16 billion loss

08/30/2021 | 03:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of China Huarong Asset Management Co is seen at its office in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese state-owned asset manager China Huarong Asset Management sought on Monday to turn the page on a deep annual loss, as its chairman said it was in talks with potential new strategic investors alongside a CITIC-led consortium.

Wang Zhanfeng, on an earnings call a day after releasing results, said many investors continue to have faith in Huarong, and that it was speaking with potential new domestic and foreign strategic investors.

On Sunday, Huarong announced a first-half 2021 profit of 158.3 million yuan ($24.5 million) and a nearly $16 billion loss for 2020. Its annual results statement had been delayed by nearly five months because of restructuring uncertainties.

Earlier this month, the indebted company informed investors of a state-backed rescue plan led by the CITIC Group Corp.

That deal would make Huarong a subsidiary of CITIC Group, part of a plan by regulators to fold financially shaky state asset managers into financial holding groups, according to two sources familiar with the restructuring process.

Huarong is one of four state distressed debt managers and counts China's finance ministry as its largest shareholder.

"We need to turn from quick profits, to long-term profits, to hard-earned profits," Liang Qiang, executive director of Huarong, said on the call, alluding to the company's rapid expansion under its former chairman Lai Xiaomin.

Lai was executed in January following one of China's highest-profile corruption cases.

Huarong executives emphasised what they said was a more stable outlook for the company focused on its core business. They said the company's offshore unit, Huarong International, would remain a strategic platform, and they believed it would continue to improve its asset structure and that its financial indicators would recover.

In its half-year report, China Huarong listed liabilities totalling 1.54 trillion yuan, including 107.5 billion yuan in bond payables falling due within one year, and 577.9 billion yuan in borrowings falling due within one year. It said certain regulatory indicators including its capital adequacy ratio and leverage ratio failed to reach minimum regulatory requirements.

On Monday, Huarong executives said the company would decide whether to roll out a refinancing plan for dollar-denominated debt based on its credit recovery process, its operational and developmental needs, as well as regulatory approval.

A decision on whether to buy back outstanding perpetual bonds would also be based on the operational situation of subsidiary China Huarong International Holdings Ltd as well as contracts and deals made with creditors, they said.

The mid-price on 4% perpetual bonds issued by subsidiary Huarong Finance 2017 Co Ltd rose about 1 cent to 94.781 following the call, according to data from Duration Finance, compared with a low of below 53 cents in May.

($1 = 6.4667 yuan)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Cheng Leng in Shanghai; Additional reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)

By Andrew Galbraith


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 44 761 M 6 920 M 6 920 M
Net income 2019 2 294 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2019 762 B 118 B 118 B
P/E ratio 2019 30,2x
Yield 2019 1,00%
Capitalization 33 006 M 5 117 M 5 102 M
EV / Sales 2018 20,6x
EV / Sales 2019 18,0x
Nbr of Employees 10 687
Free-Float 22,8%
Managers and Directors
Qiang Liang President
Zhan Feng Wang Chairman
Jian Zhong Hu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jing Chun Shao Independent Non-Executive Director
Ning Zhu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.18.60%5 117
BLACKROCK, INC.32.35%145 338
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.35.82%89 216
UBS GROUP AG23.46%58 627
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.47.07%50 527
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)32.92%48 692